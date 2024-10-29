The 2024 NFL trade deadline is on the horizon, with all 32 teams required to complete any in-season deals by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5, just one day after the close of Week 9. Almost every club could benefit from some kind of swap, but which especially big names could headline the moves?

Here are five notable veterans who could be on the trade block, if they aren't already:

Diontae Johnson CAR • WR • #5 TAR 58 REC 30 REC YDs 357 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Though he was just acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, Johnson isn't signed beyond 2024, making him one of the best wide receivers likely to be available ahead of the deadline. Even on a bad Carolina Panthers offense, he's flashed his field-stretching speed and route-running skills, and could be a solid half-season rental for a contender in need of last-minute reinforcements.

Two years removed from landing a lucrative contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson remains an important piece of the AFC South club's front. But the Jags are positioned to be sellers at 2-6, with injuries threatening their already-battered lineup. And he could come in handy to teams in desperate need of blocking help, such as the Minnesota Vikings, who lost Christian Darrisaw to a serious injury.

Von Miller OLB

Would the Buffalo Bills really sell their most accomplished edge rusher? Well, they already forced him to take a pay cut ahead of 2024, and they've mostly been playing without him anyway, thanks to a recently issued suspension. Greg Rousseau has come on as well. It's unlikely another club would eat the entirety of Miller's remaining contract, but he might be willing to renegotiate to hop to another contender.

Even with an extensive injury history, Horn registers as one of the few legitimate building blocks for the Carolina Panthers. So why could he be moved? He's also one of their top assets, and unless Bryce Young is given -- and seizes -- a real second chance, they might prefer to pour money into a new offensive infrastructure. At just 24, the former first-round corner could fetch a premium haul via trade.

Jonathan Gannon arguably needs all the help he can get to keep the Arizona Cardinals defense serviceable, and Baker has been a longtime fan favorite for his versatility. He's due to hit free agency after the season, however, after failing to elicit a long-term commitment from the club, and could be of great value to a contender wanting a proven Pro Bowl talent on the back end.