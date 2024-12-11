1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

The Bills have topped 30 points in 10 of their 13 games, and Allen is the No. 1 reason why: He leads all quarterbacks with 33 scores, playing with abandon as both a runner and gunslinger.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Another week, another big-play showcase to offset the Bengals' own shoddy defense. He's on pace to set a career high in touchdown throws while feeding the undeniable Ja'Marr Chase. (+1)

3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

A week of rest probably did him well after a physical matchup with the Eagles. Perhaps no signal-caller elevates every single play as he does. Can he weather suffocating defense, though? (-1)

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

At 30, it feels like he's just rediscovering his prime; his confidence and touch have improved in each of his four seasons in Detroit. In an all-star lineup, he can be trusted to find the open man. (+2)

5 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The Chargers may be a year away from giving him a proper receiving corps, but he's been sharp for his entire debut run under Jim Harbaugh. Just one pick in 13 games speaks to the growth.

6 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The Packers are 1-4 against teams with winning records this year, but that's hardly his fault. Love still possesses one of the NFL's top two or three most lively arms when he's in a groove. (+1)

7 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

The numbers probably won't show it by year's end, but as the rest of the 49ers have slipped or stumbled due to injury, Purdy's remained a warrior, especially when airing it out on the move. (+3)

8 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

On one hand, his timing and vision as a passer have been too erratic to make the Birds a juggernaut. On the other, he's controlling the rock and a near-lock for multiple key runs. (-4)

9 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

It might be time to revive that old MVP talk. He's got a crazy receiving duo at his disposal, but his eyes are always downfield to give Kevin O'Connell's attack a truly authoritative leader. (+3)

10 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He's dinking and dunking to help a rotating supporting cast, averaging just 6.9 yards per throw. He's also good for a killer scrambler at least once a game, always delivering in the clutch. (-1)

11 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

The rookie will have a chance to guide Washington into the playoffs after returning from a bye. He's flashed elite dual-threat ability while hitting close to 70% of his throws under Kliff Kingsbury. (-3)

12 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Extrapolate his numbers over a full season, and we might be giving him MVP consideration. His confidence fully restored, he's up to 12 touchdowns and three picks as Pittsburgh's No. 1. (-1)

13 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Years after Jameis Winston left Tampa Bay, Mayfield's giving the Bucs a similar experience, pairing untapped gutsiness with rashes of turnovers. He ranks in the top three in both TDs and INTs.

14 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

One week, he and the Rams appear totally out of sync. The next, they drop 44 in a shootout win over the Bills. Basically, if Stafford's weapons are fully upright, his big arm is liable to go off. (+3)

15 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

He didn't garner the same level of buzz as Jayden Daniels early on, but the Oregon product has been equally trusty as a mobile, high-percentage passer. Could he sneak into the playoffs yet? (-1)

16 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

He's on a statistical tear, firing 11 scores and zero picks since mid-November, showing no signs of rust since his injury-related absence. The concern, as usual, is translating it against elite foes.

17 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

He's a perfect figurehead for a scrappy, if unpredictable, Seattle squad: Twelve picks in 13 games confirms his risky approach, but his never-say-die mentality is backed up by their defense. (+1)

18 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Taking a seat during the bye likely did him well. Nearly flawless as a rookie, he's been more beleaguered by rushed, off-platform throws while working in an injury-riddled lineup. (+1)

19 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Murray's physical tools ensure he'll always make certain plays that many quarterbacks can't. His frenzied reactions and downfield accuracy under pressure, however, leave a lot to be desired. (-4)

20 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Say hello to the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. For weeks now, Young has accumulated confidence, to the point he's actively elevating a so-so setup. The Panthers have juice due to his poise. (+5)

21 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

He has to protect the ball on a club without a reliable defense, and he's done the opposite of that as of late. The mechanics are there; the snappy decisions and throwing velocity are not.

22 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

How fitting that North Carolina courts Bill Belichick after the latter's old team secures the Tar Heels product as its quarterback of the future. Maye's easy mobility might be his greatest asset. (+1)

23 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Visibly dejected by the Bears' inability to start games in sync, the gifted Williams has at least made strides as a red-zone thrower, keeping Chicago competitive in the back halves of games. (+1)

24 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

The Browns confirmed they'll retain the energetic Winston as their fill-in starter this week, which just means the journeyman's been mercurial enough to warrant a potential demotion. (-2)

25 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

Can he and the Colts finally play a game on the same page? His unsteady accuracy doesn't help, but too often his supersized playmaking gets undone by miscues from his own offense. (+2)

26 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

For once, the Jets lost a game in spite of their aging quarterback on Sunday, when A-Rod eclipsed 300 yards for the first time in three years. At this point, he's auditioning for 2025, if he plays. (+3)

27 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

A shoulder injury hampered him for part of an ugly loss to the rival Jaguars, but even so, Tennessee has struggled mightily to find any kind of sustainable rhythm with him under center. (-1)

28 Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB

The Cowboys' fizzling playoff hopes will probably die with the longtime backup, who had a few costly throws in prime time. But he's been fairly adequate overall, filling in for Dak Prescott. (+3)

29 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

Veteran starter Derek Carr is out indefinitely, perhaps finished as a member of the Saints, due to multiple injuries. The rookie Rattler at least showed some fight in relief of Carr earlier this season.

30 Desmond Ridder Las Vegas Raiders QB

Aidan O'Connell apparently has a chance to suit up despite suffering a bone bruise in his knee on Sunday, but if he can't go, Ridder would be next in line for the Raiders' quarterback carousel.

31 Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined, the former Patriots first-rounder has simply tried not to incite catastrophe on a sinking Jaguars team. He's still managed five picks in limited action. (-1)

32 Drew Lock New York Giants QB