Another week, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. And Week 16 has already been chock-full of drama, from Bryce Young helping the Carolina Panthers spoil another team's playoff hope to the Philadelphia Eagles losing one of their MVP candidates to injury.

Here are some of Sunday's biggest winners and losers:

Winner: The Lions

A week after falling in a shootout to the Buffalo Bills, the reigning NFC runners-up were right back to business in Chicago, where Jared Goff pulled off a fake stumble to earn laughs from Dan Campbell, then torched the Bears secondary while getting A-plus help from new No. 1 back Jahmyr Gibbs. With the Eagles also losing Sunday, Detroit reaffirmed its status as the favorite for the NFC's top playoff seed.

Loser: The Eagles

Looking to win their 11th straight and stay in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Eagles instead lost Jalen Hurts to a concussion, lost their cool with multiple personal fouls, and ultimately lost a very winnable game to the rival Washington Commanders. At 12-3, they're still in position to make a solid run, but Sunday was also a step back for the typically stout Vic Fangio defense. Maybe it'll be a wakeup call.

The rookie didn't light up the stat sheet in his first start in place of Kirk Cousins, but he was far more poised than his numbers suggest, as evidenced by the Atlanta Falcons' blowout win over the New York Giants. If not for a Kyle Pitts drop, in fact, Penix may have justified the club's quarterback change in a single red-zone dart. The youngster's smart play has Atlanta back in the wide-open NFC South mix.

Whereas Penix and Jayden Daniels showed out on Sunday, Murray went the opposite direction in a must-win situation, throwing his sixth interception of the last four games for the Arizona Cardinals. While he's had flashes this year, the former No. 1 overall pick has now missed the playoffs, finished the season hurt or both in five of his six NFL seasons. Is it crazy to think the team could consider competition in 2025?

Winner: The Bengals' playoff chances

A day after the rival Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Baltimore Ravens to tighten up the AFC North standings, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were back at it, connecting for another big-play score in a rout of the Cleveland Browns. The victory not only pushes Cincy within one game of .500 but keeps the Bengals in the postseason conversation; a wild-card berth is possible with some help from other clubs.