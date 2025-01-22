Jalen Hurts says he's on track to start for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles had a walkthrough on Wednesday, listing Hurts as a limited participant with a knee injury.

"It's just been progressing," Hurts said. "Taking it a day at a time. I was able to participate and being involved in stuff. Taking it one day at a time."

Hurts injured the knee during the third quarter of Sunday's NFC divisional-round win against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles quarterback was 3 of 3 for 19 yards after the injury occurred. He had one carry for -1 yards and took two sacks, including a safety as a result of holding onto the ball too long.

The Eagles had 101 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per play after the injury, but the pass game was the biggest concern. Philadelphia had -1 passing yards and had -0.3 yards per attempt (sacks are factored into the net pass yards and attempts). A snow covered Lincoln Financial Field played a factor, but so too did a hobbled Hurts.

Hurts didn't commit toward his mobility with the knee injury and how it will affect the Eagles offense. The veteran quarterback also won't give anything away either, not with the Commanders unsure how his injury changes the dynamic of the team.

"Every game is different, so I'm just going to take it one day at a time," Hurts said. "I'll just continue to progress."

Hurts has dealt with an ankle injury, shoulder injury, dislocated finger, concussion and knee injury in December or January in each of his four full seasons as a starting quarterback. He doesn't believe it's a result of bad luck, nor a result of how he plays.

"It's a part of the game," Hurts said. "I accept whatever it comes with that. Ultimately, you gotta make the adjustments you need to make to play at a high level. There won't be any excuses going in or coming out."