The 2025 NFL Divisional Round features the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles hosting the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Philadelphia defeated Green Bay 22-10 during Wild Card Weekend, while the Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9. These teams matched up in Week 12, when the Eagles defeated Los Angeles, 37-20. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship Game to play the Washington Commanders.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Eagles are -311 money-line favorites (risk $311 to win $100), while the Rams are +250 underdogs.

Eagles vs. Rams spread: Philadelphia -6.5

Eagles vs. Rams over/under: 42 points

Eagles vs. Rams money line: Philadelphia -311, Los Angeles +250

LAR: Rams are 10-8 against the spread this season

PHI: Eagles are 12-6 ATS this season

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles establish the run game consistently. This season, Philadelphia was second in the NFL in rushing offense (179.3) with 4.9 yards per carry. Running back Saquon Barkley is an explosive playmaker who gave this offense a new dimension this year. This season, he led the NFL in rushing yards (2,005) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (13). In Week 12 against the Rams, Barkley finished with a career-high 255 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat signal-caller who takes care of the ball. Hurts threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and was intercepted just five times this season. He added 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores on the ground. In the win over the Packers, Hurts had 131 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and two passing scores.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has terrific arm strength and accuracy. He's been an effective postseason player for the Rams. In six playoff games for Los Angeles, Stafford has completed 70% of his passes for 1,764 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. In the win over the Vikings, the Georgia product went 19-of-27 for 209 yards and two passing scores.

Running back Kyren Williams does plenty of damage on the ground. In his last outing, Williams logged 76 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards and one touchdown. The defense was dominant in the Wild Card win. This unit held Minnesota to 6-of-17 on third downs and compiled nine sacks. They also held the Vikings to 3.8 yards per play and 3.3 yards per pass.

