Four teams are on the doorstep of possibly punching their ticket to New Orleans for a chance to play in Super Bowl LIX. However, only two clubs will actually get to the title game, and just one will be able to call themselves Super Bowl champions when the dust settles.

After a chaotic divisional round weekend, we have a new favorite to win Super Bowl LIX following the Detroit Lions (the prior betting favorite) being upset by the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. Now, it's the Philadelphia Eagles whom the oddsmakers have as the best shot of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at +175. Coming into the regular season, the Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl were roughly +1300, which was tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL.

If that plays out, this would be just the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and the first since 2017. Thanks to the No. 1 seed Lions going down, Philadelphia will now host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, giving them more of an edge to advance.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl LIX odds coming out of the divisional round and heading toward Championship Sunday.

Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Team Super Bowl LIX odds Philadelphia Eagles +175 Kansas City Chiefs +240 Buffalo Bills +260 Washington Commanders +650

The Chiefs, who are looking to become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls, will host the Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday after taking down the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Coming into the season, K.C. was naturally the betting favorite to win it all again at roughly +575. As for Buffalo, it took down the Baltimore Ravens as a home underdog in the divisional round and is just behind the Chiefs at +260 to win the Super Bowl, which would be the first in franchise history. Before Week 1, Buffalo was sitting around +1700 to win the title.

While it was conceivable that all three of those teams mentioned above would be in this position, no one saw the Commanders crashing the party as one of the final four teams left. While they are +650 to win the Super Bowl currently, that's a tremendous swing from where they were at the start of the season. Before the season started, the Commanders were around a +15000 to win the Super Bowl, which was in the bottom third of the league.