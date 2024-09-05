The 2024 NFL season is here, and all 32 teams have their sights set on the Lombardi Trophy. Of course, some teams have better odds to go all the way than others. Who should you bet on?

As I do every year, I asked each of our CBS Sports NFL staffers to give me two Super Bowl LIX bets: One that they are confident in, and then a long-shot bet or value pick. Before we get started, here's the rundown on the panel: Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco, plus CBS Sports editors Joel Magaraci and Eric Kernish, along with writers Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Tyler Sullivan, Garrett Podell, John Breech, Bryan DeArdo, Shanna McCarriston and Cody Benjamin.

Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams and then give our best bets.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

2024 Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs +575

San Francisco 49ers +625

Baltimore Ravens +900

Detroit Lions +1000

Philadelphia Eagles +1300

Cincinnati Bengals +1300

Houston Texans +1300

New York Jets +1700

Buffalo Bills +1700

Green Bay Packers +1700

Dallas Cowboys +1800

Miami Dolphins +2500

Los Angeles Rams +2500

Atlanta Falcons +2800

Los Angeles Chargers +3500

Chicago Bears +3500

Cleveland Browns +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers +4500

Jacksonville Jaguars +4500

Las Vegas Raiders +6000

Indianapolis Colts +6000

Seattle Seahawks +8000

Minnesota Vikings +8000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9000

New Orleans Saints +10000

Arizona Cardinals +12500

Washington Commanders +15000

Tennessee Titans +15000

Denver Broncos +15000

New York Giants +20000

Carolina Panthers +20000

New England Patriots +27500

CBS Sports' Super Bowl best bets

Kansas City Chiefs +575

Dubin: I am getting plus money to be on the best player and best team to win the Super Bowl. I will gladly take it.

Edwards: No one has ever won three Super Bowls in a row so the feat itself has proven to be impossible thus far. However, the Chiefs did not get measurably worse this offseason and no one in the AFC got measurably better. It is a cowardly, chalk pick but I am not going to choose another team simply for the novelty.

Kernish: They're arguably even better this season, and Patrick Mahomes is extra motivated. Think this team cannot pull off the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era? Bet against them if you wish.

San Francisco 49ers +625

Magaraci: Now that the 49ers have their bookkeeping in order, they are locked and loaded for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. It might be their last chance.

Baltimore Ravens +900

Podell: Baltimore lost three key components from the league's top defense in 2023: defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (now the Seattle Seahawks coach), linebacker Patrick Queen (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers) and safety Geno Stone (now with the Cincinnati Bengals).

However, the Ravens offense could soar to new heights because of the burden of being the team's leading rusher being lifted from Lamar Jackson's shoulders. Jackson has run for 750 rushing yards in all five of his seasons as Baltimore's starting quarterback, the most such seasons by a quarterback all time. Thanks to Derrick Henry's arrival, Jackson takes way fewer hits and the passing game improves by virtue of that being his primary responsibility now. The Ravens still have Nnamdi Madubuike, whose 13.0 sacks and 33 quarterback hits led all NFL defensive tackles.

Benjamin: They've got the reigning MVP, a coach who's reached the mountaintop before, and a defense that should remain elite. Does Lamar Jackson have big-game questions to answer still? Sure. But unless you're betting on the Chiefs, is there a "safer" pick in terms of perennial AFC contenders? Baltimore has been in the mix among the elite for years.

Detroit Lions +1000

Dajani: I was a Lions doubter last year because of their defensive deficiencies. Still, they made it further than I thought they would. Now, Detroit has upgraded on that side of the ball with players like D.J. Reader, Marcus Davenport, Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold. The Lions also rewarded their in-house talent with contract extensions this offseason, as players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell got paid. The vibes are good in the Motor City.

Houston Texans +1300

Kernish: If you feel like going a different direction than the Chiefs (there's been zero three-peats for a reason), taking the Texans at +1300 feels like a wise decision. Yes, they'd have to somehow get past the defending champs, but if they do, they have more than enough on offense and defense, including reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, to win it all. Remember, Joe Burrow led his team to the Super Bowl in just his second season, too.

Cincinnati Bengals +1300

Breech: The 2024 season will mark the widest the Bengals' Super Bowl window has ever been open, and now, they just need to jump through it. If Joe Burrow can stay healthy, he'll be playing behind the best offensive line he's ever had and throwing to one of the best receiving duos in the NFL (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins). Also, let's not forget, there's only one team that's been able consistently beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and that team is the Bengals (Burrow is 3-1 against Mahomes).

McCarriston: Joe Burrow is back and in turn I believe the Bengals will be too. Not just back in the playoff race, but back on the big stage at Super Bowl LIX. There are four teams with better odds to win it all, but the Bengals look like they can win it all this year. They have two big threats in the Ravens and Chiefs, but Baltimore hasn't proved themselves enough in the postseason, and Cincinnati has already beaten K.C. when it counts. If anyone is taking down the defending champs, I believe it could be the Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles +1300

Benjamin: Not a huge underdog in the grand scheme of the odds, but still, if all their talent actually translates under a refined coaching staff, it's gonna be hard to keep them down in the NFC. Could they just as easily implode? Yep. Could they return to form and knock off favorites like the Lions and 49ers this time around? Their lineup suggests they can.

Buffalo Bills +1700

Dubin: There's really just no reason for Buffalo to be behind eight teams. The fact that there are five teams in the AFC alone ahead of them seems crazy to me.

Edwards: The three teams that I would want to buy (Eagles, Texans and Bengals) are all at +1300, so let's look down the board for a deeper sleeper. The Bills lost a lot this offseason, but if you have a quarterback like Josh Allen, then you will always have a chance.

Green Bay Packers +1700

Sullivan: If Jordan Love is the player he was to end last season, he's more than capable of taking a team on a Super Bowl run. Last season, the Packers were one of the top offenses on third down and I expect they'll be even better with the arrival of Josh Jacobs out of the backfield and this young group of receivers bolstered with more experience. The hiring of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and the addition of Xavier McKinney to the secondary should also make this Green Bay defense a tougher out as well.

Podell: The NFL's youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger (average age of 25 years and 214 days) is ready to take a Lombardi leap. Quarterback Jordan Love's Packers offense broke the NFL's single-season records for most catches (302), receiving yards (3,642) and receiving touchdowns (31) by first- or second-year players in 2023. All of these pieces -- Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks -- return in 2024, and are bolstered by the arrival of 26-year-old, 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs. Defensively, Green Bay has a new, much more aggressive defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley after seasons wasting the Packers' early-round talent by dropping back into more passive zone coverages under Joe Barry. General manager Brian Gutekunst also signed the NFL's best safety in coverage, Xavier McKinney (91.2 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, best among safeties). Green Bay is primed to make a run to the Super Bowl.

Prisco: They will win the Super Bowl? Why? Jordan Love, a fast group of receivers and an improved defense. Aaron who?

DeArdo: Nice betting odds for a team that ended last season on a tear, shocking the Cowboys in the NFC title game and taking the eventual NFC champion 49ers to the wire a week later.

New York Jets +1700

Sullivan: The talent gives this team a Lombardi Trophy ceiling. Defensively, they have a collection of talent that could make them the top unit in the league. Meanwhile, the offensive skill positions are headlined by wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, who are both on the brink of superstardom. Aaron Rodgers is the X factor and if he can stay healthy and rebound from his torn Achilles last season, he's a massive upgrade at quarterback from a team that was still able to win seven games a year ago.

Magaraci: We are talking about the Jets of course, so this is truly a loooooooong shot. Aaron Rodgers has something to prove and this Jets team has loads of talent on both sides of the ball, so why not?

Los Angeles Rams +2500

Breech: The Rams were one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season and they could be an even bigger surprise this year. No one is really giving them a shot to win the NFC West, let alone the Super Bowl. The Rams have so much offensive firepower that it's almost unfair with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Those four only played eight games together last season and the Rams went 6-2, so if they can all stay healthy, the sky is the limit for L.A. in 2024.

Miami Dolphins +2500

McCarriston: If the Dolphins can learn to win in the cold weather, there is no limit to where they could go. The playoffs have been their Achilles heel, but they have the talent to surprise people this season. People will be focused on the flashier teams in the AFC, like the Ravens, Chiefs and Bengals and the 'Fins have the ability to be in that conversation.

Cleveland Browns +4000

Dajani: The Falcons, Chargers and Bears have better "chances" to win the Super Bowl this year than the Browns. What world are we living in? Cleveland had an incredible defense last year that carried the Browns to the playoffs, while a 38-year-old backup quarterback found success in NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski's offense. Deshaun Watson has been disappointing, but what if he turns it around and stays healthy? If we are talking about value, it's here with the Browns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9000

Prisco: This might seem crazy, but they are the best team in their division -- despite what the odds say. The schedule is tough, but they have a great mix of young and old. Baker Mayfield will play well.

DeArdo: Of the teams with lower Super Bowl odds, the Buccaneers have the best odds of going all the way. Remember, Tampa upset the Eagles in the playoffs last year and lost a very winnable game a week later in Detroit. It helps that Tampa plays in the very-winnable NFC South, which gives them a good chance at making the playoffs and hosting a playoff game.