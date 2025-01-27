Our Super Bowl LIX matchup has been finalized, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on the biggest stage of them all for the second time in the last three years. The last time these two teams played in the Super Bowl, Harrison Butker hit a 27-yard game-winning field goal to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory. What will happen this time around?

Below, we will break down five bold, crazy, wild predictions for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Let's begin with an undrafted playmaker taking the opening kickoff to the house.

1. Nikko Remigio returns opening kickoff for a TD

Undrafted out of Fresno State in 2023, Remigio has played in Kansas City's last seven games. He has stood out as a kick returner, returning seven kicks for 217 yards in the Chiefs' two playoff games (31.0 yards per return). Our bold prediction is that Remigio pulls a Devin Hester, breaking loose for a 100-yard touchdown on the very first play of the game.

2. Saquon Barkley rushes for 200 yards

Barkley is expected to break the all-time single-season rushing yards record in the Super Bowl, as he's just 30 yards away from eclipsing Terrell Davis' 2,476-yard mark from 1998. But he has a chance to go for a Super Bowl record, too.

Barkley is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game this postseason. That includes a 205-yard explosion against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. Our prediction is that Barkley becomes the second player to ever rush for 200 yards in a Super Bowl, but does not pass Timmy Smith's 204 rushing yards from Super Bowl XXII.

3. Zack Baun registers a sack, forced fumble and interception

The former New Orleans Saints linebacker absolutely exploded with the Eagles in 2024. He recorded 151 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in the regular season, and then became the first player to record 10 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a conference championship game or Super Bowl since Charles Tillman in Super Bowl XLI. We predict that in the city he began his NFL career in, Baun shows out with one sack, one forced fumble and one interception of Patrick Mahomes.

4. Xavier Worthy wins Super Bowl MVP

The speedy rookie out of Texas racked up 742 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns in his first 17 NFL games played, then caught 11 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games. Our hot take is that Worthy becomes the first rookie in NFL history to win Super Bowl MVP after picking up 150 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns in Super Bowl LIX. Super Bowl MVPs usually go to the winning quarterbacks, but Mahomes throws an interception and does not lead a game-winning drive in our hypothetical.

5. Chiefs win Super Bowl by stuffing tush-push

Expect another close game like we saw in their last Super Bowl meeting. In fact, three out of the last four meetings between the Chiefs and Eagles have been decided by one score. We predict that this game comes down to a play made by the Chiefs defense -- not Mahomes.

Picture it: Jalen Hurts has a chance to lead a game-winning drive with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. A 25-yard pickup by A.J. Brown on third-and-5 gets Philly into enemy territory, and then Barkley gets the Eagles to the one-and-a-half-yard line before being taken down by Trent McDuffie. With four seconds remaining in the game, down 30-24, the Eagles try their patented "tush push" -- which is stuffed by Chris Jones for a Chiefs victory. The three-peat comes to fruition.