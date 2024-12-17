Week 15 in the NFL certainly delivered. The Buffalo Bills won a potential Super Bowl preview against the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised eyebrows with their dominant 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles won the "Pennsylvania Bowl" vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their passing attack looked much improved after A.J. Brown's comments last week.

How have Super Bowl odds changed over the last week? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we saw.

Super Bowl LIX odds

Lions and Bills tied atop the board

Despite the Lions' 48-42 loss to the Bills, they still remain favorites to win the Super Bowl. They are just tied with Buffalo now.

This is surprising for a number of reasons. One, Josh Allen ran roughshod over Detroit's defense. Then, consider the fact that the Lions lost running back David Montgomery, defensive lineman Alim McNeill plus defensive backs Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey for the season due to injuries. The Lions will soon have over 20 players on injured reserve, and many are big names. How will this affect Detroit's pursuit of a Super Bowl?

As for the Bills, you can understand why they are co-favorites. Buffalo has now scored 30 points in eight straight games, which is tied for the longest single-season streak in NFL history.

Steelers continue fall

The Steelers were listed at +2000 to win the Super Bowl last week, but following the 27-13 loss to the Eagles, they are now listed at +3000. Jalen Hurts found success passing the ball against Pittsburgh's secondary, and the Eagles defense limited the Steelers offense in a big way. Pittsburgh managed just 163 yards of total offense! Russell Wilson threw for 128 yards and one touchdown, while the Steelers' leading rusher was Najee Harris with 14 yards on six rushes.

The way I see it, Vegas is worried about the Steelers offense. Can they keep up with teams like the Eagles, Bills, Chiefs etc.?

Seahawks take massive drop

Seattle lost its first game since Week 9, as the Packers dominated the Seahawks at home on Sunday night, 30-13. After leading the NFC West and being listed at +5000 to win the Super Bowl last week, Seattle is now currently out of the playoff picture and listed at +12500 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.