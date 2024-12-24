There are just two more weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season. Where has the time gone? This past weekend, the Houston Texans lost yet another wide receiver for the remainder of the season, the Atlanta Falcons retook the lead in the NFC South and the Cincinnati Bengals won their third straight game.

How have Super Bowl odds changed over the past week? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we saw.

Slight movement among favorites

The Lions are once again the standalone favorites after being tied with the Bills in having the best Super Bowl odds last week. Some expected them to stumble a bit in Chicago against the Bears on Sunday with all of their injuries, but Jared Goff and Jameson Williams lit Soldier Field on fire. The Chiefs moved up from +600 to +450 with their win over the Texans, while the Eagles fell from +450 to +600 after losing to Washington.

Losing to a division rival without Jalen Hurts is understandable, but not many expected Jayden Daniels to tear up the Eagles' top-ranked defense like he did. After throwing for 191 yards, one touchdown and one interception vs. Philly earlier this year, the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite threw for 258 yards, a career-high five touchdowns, two interceptions and rushed for 81 yards as well.

Bengals make big jump

Our SportsLine simulations give the Bengals just a 6.8% chance to make the playoffs, but they aren't dead yet! Cincinnati won its third straight game on Sunday, and they can get back to .500 with a win vs. the Broncos this Saturday.

With the win over the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals' Super Bowl odds moved from +25000 to +10000. That's a massive move. Yes, the Bengals are still a long shot and it's going to be tough for them to get into the playoffs, but never say never. I think most fans would like to see Joe Burrow play some playoff football this year. He just became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in SEVEN straight games.