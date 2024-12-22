The NFL's best quarterback-receiver duo made history Sunday while helping keep its team's playoff hopes alive.

During the Bengals' Week 16 win over the Browns, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase each entered the record books. Burrow became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in seven consecutive games. Burrow broke a tie with Tom Brady, who had six such games at one point during his improbable career. He threw three touchdowns Sunday and is now just one touchdown pass shy of becoming the 11th player to throw 40 in one season.

Chase became the first Bengals player to eclipse 1,500 receiving yards for a season. He also broke his own franchise single-season receiving record during Sunday's game.

Both players are enjoying their best seasons to date. Chase entered Sunday's game as the NFL's leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Burrow leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes after jumping ahead of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has 37 touchdown passes after throwing three in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Burrow was 23 of 30 for 252 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. Chase caught six passes for 97 yards that included a 32-yard touchdown catch that sealed the win.

With the win, Cincinnati (7-8) is still alive in the AFC playoff race. The win over Cleveland sets up a pivotal Week 17 showdown with the Broncos, who are currently holding onto the seventh and final playoff spot with two weeks to go.

"This is a big win for us," Burrow told NFL on CBS after the game. "That's a team that's had our number, and we came out and played well. ... Now, we've put ourselves in a good position for next week."