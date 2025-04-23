Fasten your seatbelts, Steelers fans, because the 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a memorable one for Pittsburgh.

For a second straight year, the Steelers completely turned over their quarterback room. Gone are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who went a combined 10-8 (including the postseason) as Pittsburgh's starting quarterbacks last year. The Steelers re-signed Mason Rudolph and are hoping that Aaron Rodgers decides to join them sometime this spring/summer.

With Rodgers still unsigned, the Steelers may be compelled to draft a quarterback, although they have more pressing needs on their roster. But it'll be interesting to see what Steelers general manager Omar Khan does if one of the draft's top-rated quarterbacks falls into their lap at some point during the draft.

Two things we know for sure are that defensive line and running back are positions the Steelers will address during the draft. The team didn't address its offensive line during free agency, and Pittsburgh needs a running back to replace Najee Harris, who signed with the Chargers during free agency after Pittsburgh let him test the open market.

This is considered a deep draft, especially at defensive tackle and at running back. While that's certainly not a bad thing, it does hurt the Steelers in that they do not have a second-round pick after dealing it to Seattle for Metcalf. The second round is when most of the top-ranked running backs and quarterbacks are expected to go off the board. While it is unlikely, look for Khan to try to trade back into the second round by trading away some of next year's compensatory picks. It's unlikely that the Steelers will trade any of their current players during the draft.

Needless to say, it's shaping up to be a fascinating opening round of the draft for Pittsburgh. To keep you locked in on where the team stands, where they are picking, and who they are currently mocked to select, check out our full draft hub below.

Pittsburgh Steelers team needs

Team needs: DT, RB, QB, WR, CB

Notable additions: WR DK Metcalf, QB Mason Rudolph, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB Darius Slay, NB Brandin Echols, LB Malik Harrison, S Juan Thornhill

Notable losses: RB Najee Harris, QB Justin Fields, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 draft picks

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 21 3 No. 83 4 No. 121 5 No. 156 6 No. 185



7 No. 229





Pittsburgh Steelers mock drafts, projections

Ryan Wilson: Walter Nolen -- This defensive line class is incredibly deep and in previous years Nolen probably goes off the board a little higher. Either way, he explodes off the ball while also being strong as an ox. At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, he won't be mistaken for, say, Dexter Lawrence, but don't be fooled; he can play stout against double teams, and is quick to get off blocks and get to the ball.

Chris Trapasso: Shedeur Sanders -- This is the exact situation best-suited to maximize the NFL potential for Sanders. A stable organization. A head coach who's dealt with and navigated a lot of different personalities and media situations and sustained success. Two veteran receivers would help him too. Plus, a defense unlikely to put him in huge holes early.

Josh Edwards: Shedeur Sanders -- Pittsburgh is still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. Although the organization should not allow that situation to impact its decision in the first round, how could it not? The Steelers are the definition of stable. It is difficult to envision there is a comfort level going into the season with Mason Rudolph as the lone option at the game's most important position. Pittsburgh has done a lot of homework on Shedeur Sanders.

