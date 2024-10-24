The Kansas City Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl appears inevitable. They are the last unbeaten standing in the NFL through the season's first seven weeks. Kansas City has its flaws, but the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions hold the throne for a reason.

There will be challengers for the crown in 2024. The Detroit Lions -- and the NFC North in general -- are very good. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be an unstoppable force of late, while the Buffalo Bills improved their roster with the addition of Amari Cooper.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, let's take a look at teams that have a legitimate opportunity to win Super Bowl LIX based on their play thus far and rank them. Remember it's only late October, so this list is subject to change.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-0)

Current Super Bowl odds: +425

The last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, who are getting mediocre play from Patrick Mahomes. Through seven weeks, the Chiefs quarterback has a career worst in passing yards per game (231.5), passing touchdowns (6), interceptions (8) and passer rating (82.5) -- yet the Chiefs are still unbeaten.

What's going to happen when Mahomes plays like the MVP-caliber quarterback he's been throughout his career? The Chiefs do have DeAndre Hopkins as his newest wide receiver and will get Hollywood Brown back at some point.

Injuries have decimated the Chiefs, but their defense is arguably one of the best in the league. The Chiefs are just 12th in points allowed per possession (1.78) and 17th in yards allowed per possession (30.5), but are third in yards per carry allowed (3.8).

No matter how the Chiefs are doing it, they are unbeaten. Kansas City hasn't even hit its stride yet.

2. Detroit Lions (5-1)

Current Super Bowl odds: +750

The Lions began the season as one of the Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, and haven't disappointed. Detroit has averaged 40 points over the last three games and have two impressive wins over Seattle (4-3) and Minnesota (5-1).

The NFC North leaders are also getting MVP-caliber play from Jared Goff (his 153.7 passer rating over the last three games is the best in a three-game span since the 1970 merger), while boasting a top-five offense in points per possession (third at 2.75) and yards per possession (fourth at 36.9).

Detroit's strength of victory sits at .531, third best in the NFL. The Lions are the team to beat in the NFC through seven weeks.

3. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Current Super Bowl odds: +600

The Ravens are firing on all cylinders after their 0-2 start, winning five in a row and beating multiple good teams in their path. Baltimore is the first team in NFL history to average 250 passing yards per game and 200 rushing yards per game in a seven-game span and are outrushing teams by 997 yards this season -- the best through seven games since the 1934 Bears.

Baltimore has the top offense in football, raking second in points per possession (2.91) and first in yards per possession (42.6). The Ravens are first in the NFL in points per game (31.1), yards per game (461.4), yards per play (7.2), rush yards per game (210.9), net yards per attempt (8.8) and yards per carry (6.2). Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are on pace to combine for 3,000-plus yards rushing.

The Ravens are an offensive juggernaut right now, and their .588 strength of victory is second in the NFL. They'll be in the mix come late January.

Current Super Bowl odds: +1400

This is a team worth watching as November and December hit, especially since the Packers have gone unnoticed with the early season success of the Vikings and the Lions in their own division. Green Bay has won five of its last six since losing to Philadelphia in Brazil to start the season, and two of those wins were with Malik Willis at quarterback.

The Packers are getting explosive plays from Jordan Love, who is averaging 3.0 touchdowns per game and 1.6 interceptions per game this season -- both most among qualified passers. Green Bay is 10th in points per possession (2.29) and 10th in points allowed per possession (1.78), proving the Packers are good across the board.

The late-season games with the Lions will be a tell-tale sign where the Packers stand, but Green Bay is one of the best teams in the NFC.

5. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Current Super Bowl odds: +1000

The Bills are going to be contenders in the AFC with Josh Allen at quarterback, even if they have trouble getting over the hurdle that is Kansas City. Buffalo did improve the wide receiver situation by acquiring Amari Cooper, a much-needed No. 1 option who will fill the void left when the Bills traded away Stefon Diggs.

Allen hasn't thrown an interception yet, and the Bills offense is benefitting by having the lowest turnover margin (2.7%). Buffalo is fourth in points per possession (2.66) and seventh in points allowed per possession (1.73), another balanced team that bodes well come January.

The Bills don't have an impressive win yet, but they play the Seahawks, Chiefs and Lions over their final 10 games. The schedule also dictates this should be an 11-plus win team.

Current Super Bowl odds: +1400

The surprise team of the NFL through seven weeks has earned the benefit of the doubt. Minnesota has just one loss this season, and that was a well-fought game with Detroit that saw the Vikings lose via a field goal with under 30 seconds left. The Vikings also beat the Texans convincingly and the Packers, as their .486 strength of victory is sixth in the NFL (third in the NFC).

Minnesota is fifth in points allowed per possession (1.49) and has the second-best points per game differential in the NFL (+10.2). The Vikings are also the only team to rank in the top six in points per game (28.0) and points per game allowed (17.8) in the NFL (rank sixth in both).

Sam Darnold has cooled off a bit (one touchdown and two interceptions in the last three games), which could impact the Vikings as the season goes on. Their schedule is certainly favorable in November and early December, playing just two teams over .500 over the next six games.

The Vikings have a brutal finish to the season, but the first seven weeks have shown enough they deserve to be in this conversation. Let's see if Minnesota has staying power.

Current Super Bowl odds: +1600

The Eagles haven't been impressive through the first seven weeks of the season, yet they sit two games over .500 and in the thick of the NFC East race despite not having A.J. Brown for three games and DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert for one contest. Their offense has only had all its top playmakers on the field together for one full game, and Philadelphia put up 34 points in Week 1 against Green Bay.

As the Eagles get healthier, the schedule gets lighter. Five of their next seven games are against .500-or-under opponents, giving Philadelphia an opportunity to better position itself amongst the NFC's best teams. The Eagles defense has significantly improved over last season, ranking 13th in points allowed per possession (1.81) and 15th in yards allowed per possession (29.5). Their turnover differential is third worst in the NFL at -6, yet they sport a winning record.

There are reasons to be skeptical about the Eagles, but they are showing signs of going on a run. The offense still is one of the most talented in the NFL, even with the injuries, and the defense keeps improving. They should be in the mix come January.