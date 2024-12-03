How has this past week in the NFL affected how you view the Super Bowl favorites? The Detroit Lions lifted their foot off the gas pedal vs. the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving and almost allowed a comeback, the Baltimore Ravens lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills blew out the San Francisco 49ers in the snow.

How have Super Bowl odds changed over the last week? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we saw.

Super Bowl LIX odds

Bills and Eagles tie Chiefs for second-lowest odds

We probably should have seen it coming, but the Bills destroyed the 49ers in snowy New York. With this victory, Buffalo clinched the AFC East. The Bills are now just one game behind the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- a team they beat a couple weeks ago. There's no debate. The Bills have looked like the best team in the AFC over the past few weeks, which is why they are now tied in having the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. They are tied with the Chiefs, and an NFC team that's on fire.

The Eagles waltzed into Baltimore this past Sunday and defeated Lamar Jackson, 24-19. Philly outscored the Ravens 24-10 after trailing 9-0 at the end of the first quarter, while Saquon Barkley recorded his eighth 100-yard rushing game -- which is already tied for the most in a season in Eagles franchise history. But it's the Eagles defense that has stood out during this eight-game win streak, allowing 15.3 points per game, which ranks second-best in the league over the last eight weeks, and 241.3 total yards per game, which ranks first in that span.

Both the Bills and Eagles were +650 to win it all last week.

Cardinals quickly falling

It wasn't long ago when the Cardinals boasted first place in the NFC West. But their Super Bowl odds went from +5000 to +6600 last week, and now +6600 to +10000 following the loss to Minnesota. The Cardinals blew a 19-6 lead to the Vikings on Sunday, while Kyler Murray threw for 260 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Cardinals defense held Aaron Jones and Cam Akers to just 22 rushing yards apiece, but Sam Darnold led three straight scoring drives to move Minnesota to 10-2.

The Cardinals are now 6-6 and behind the Seahawks in the division, who moved to 7-5 by defeating the Jets on Sunday.

Falcons are cooked

Speaking of another bird team that's been shot out of the sky, the Falcons' Super Bowl odds went from +6600 to +12500 with the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. Kirk Cousins had his first career game with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. He has thrown zero touchdowns compared to six interceptions during this three-game losing streak, and became the first Falcon since Chris Chandler in 2000 to throw zero touchdowns and at least one interception in three straight games!

The Falcons at 6-6 now have the same record as the Buccaneers (but own the head-to-head tiebreaker), and have a tougher schedule down the stretch than Tampa Bay.