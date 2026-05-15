The NFL has unveiled the full 2026 regular season schedule. While everyone immediately leaps into all of those upcoming matchups, the release of the preseason schedule (which also came out on Thursday) oftentimes falls under the radar. It's understandable given that those are merely exhibitions to prepare organizations for the real thing come September, but it is a critical piece of the NFL calendar. It's where roster spots can be earned or lost, and rookies and veterans alike lay the foundation for the upcoming year.

Of course, we'll get it all started with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, when the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers kick off on Aug. 6. Below, you can find every team's preseason schedules, with some start times for some games still to be determined.

*All times Eastern

Arizona Cardinals

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (NBC)

vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (NBC) Week 1 : at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 15 (time TBD)

: at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 15 (time TBD) Week 2 : vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 22 (time TBD)

: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 22 (time TBD) Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, Aug. 29 (time TBD)

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

vs. Denver Broncos, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.

vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

at Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Week 3: vs. Washington Commanders, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.

vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

Carolina Panthers

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (NBC)

vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (NBC) Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.

at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Chicago Bears

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, Aug. 15, (time TBD)

vs. Cleveland Browns, Aug. 15, (time TBD) Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Week 3: at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 29, (time TBD)

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Week 1: at Chicago Bears, Aug. 15, (time TBD)

at Chicago Bears, Aug. 15, (time TBD) Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

vs. Buffalo Bills, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Week 3: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

at Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 22 (time TBD)

at Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 22 (time TBD) Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 29 (time TBD)

Denver Broncos

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

at Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 22 (time TBD)

vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 22 (time TBD) Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 29 (time TBD)

Detroit Lions

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders, Aug. 22 (time TBD)

vs. Washington Commanders, Aug. 22 (time TBD) Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers

Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Week 2: at Denver Broncos, Aug. 22, (time TBD)

at Denver Broncos, Aug. 22, (time TBD) Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 29 (time TBD)

Houston Texans

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN) Week 3: at Carolina Panthers, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: at New England Patriots, Aug. 13. 7:30 p.m.

at New England Patriots, Aug. 13. 7:30 p.m. Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

vs. Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: at New Orleans Saints, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.

at New Orleans Saints, Aug. 15, 4 p.m. Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 4 p.m.

vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 4 p.m. Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug 22, 7:30 p.m.

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug 22, 7:30 p.m. Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 15 (time TBD)

vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 15 (time TBD) Week 2: at Houston Texans, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. (ESPN)

at Houston Texans, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. (ESPN) Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 27 (time TBD)

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: at Houston Texans, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

at Houston Texans, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 20, 10 p.m.

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 20, 10 p.m. Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 27, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.

at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 15, 4 p.m. Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 22, 4 p.m. Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 27, 10 p.m.

Miami Dolphins

Week 1: at Washington Commanders, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

at Washington Commanders, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Week 2: vs. New York Giants, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

vs. New York Giants, Aug. 22, 4 p.m. Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: at New York Giants, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.

at New York Giants, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

vs. Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Week 3: at Denver Broncos (TBD)

New England Patriots

Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.

vs. Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Week 3: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

New Orleans Saints

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 15, 4 p.m. Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 22, 4 p.m. Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys (TBD)

New York Giants

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.

vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

at Miami Dolphins, Aug. 22, 4 p.m. Week 3: at New York Jets, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. Week 3: vs. New York Giants, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.

at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Week 2: at New England Patriots, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

at New England Patriots, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Week 2: vs. New York Jets, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

vs. New York Jets, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, Aug. 13 (time TBD)

vs. Tennessee Titans, Aug. 13 (time TBD) Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Aug 20, 7 p.m.

at Los Angeles Chargers, Aug 20, 7 p.m. Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 27 (time TBD)

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 15, 8 p.m

vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 15, 8 p.m Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. (FOX)

at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. (FOX) Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: at New York Jets, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

at New York Jets, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.

vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars. Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans

Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers, TBD

at San Francisco 49ers, TBD Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. (FOX)

vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. (FOX) Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD

Washington Commanders