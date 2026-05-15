2026 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, opponents, start times, matchups for entire exhibition slate
A look at the 2026 preseason schedule for every team
The NFL has unveiled the full 2026 regular season schedule. While everyone immediately leaps into all of those upcoming matchups, the release of the preseason schedule (which also came out on Thursday) oftentimes falls under the radar. It's understandable given that those are merely exhibitions to prepare organizations for the real thing come September, but it is a critical piece of the NFL calendar. It's where roster spots can be earned or lost, and rookies and veterans alike lay the foundation for the upcoming year.
Of course, we'll get it all started with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, when the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers kick off on Aug. 6. Below, you can find every team's preseason schedules, with some start times for some games still to be determined.
*All times Eastern
Arizona Cardinals
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 15 (time TBD)
- Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 22 (time TBD)
- Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, Aug. 29 (time TBD)
Atlanta Falcons
- Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens
- Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Washington Commanders, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Bills
- Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.
- Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.
Carolina Panthers
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.
- Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Chicago Bears
- Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, Aug. 15, (time TBD)
- Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 29, (time TBD)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland Browns
- Week 1: at Chicago Bears, Aug. 15, (time TBD)
- Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
Dallas Cowboys
- Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
- Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 22 (time TBD)
- Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 29 (time TBD)
Denver Broncos
- Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 22 (time TBD)
- Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 29 (time TBD)
Detroit Lions
- Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders, Aug. 22 (time TBD)
- Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers
- Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: at Denver Broncos, Aug. 22, (time TBD)
- Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 29 (time TBD)
Houston Texans
- Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Week 3: at Carolina Panthers, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts
- Week 1: at New England Patriots, Aug. 13. 7:30 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 1: at New Orleans Saints, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 4 p.m.
- Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 15 (time TBD)
- Week 2: at Houston Texans, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 27 (time TBD)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 1: at Houston Texans, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 20, 10 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 27, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams
- Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.
- Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 27, 10 p.m.
Miami Dolphins
- Week 1: at Washington Commanders, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. New York Giants, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings
- Week 1: at New York Giants, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: at Denver Broncos (TBD)
New England Patriots
- Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
New Orleans Saints
- Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.
- Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.
- Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys (TBD)
New York Giants
- Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.
- Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.
- Week 3: at New York Jets, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
New York Jets
- Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. New York Giants, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: at New England Patriots, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. New York Jets, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers
- Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, Aug. 13 (time TBD)
- Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Aug 20, 7 p.m.
- Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 27 (time TBD)
Seattle Seahawks
- Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 15, 8 p.m
- Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 1: at New York Jets, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars. Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Titans
- Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD
Washington Commanders
- Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
- Week 2: at Detroit Lions, TBD
- Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.