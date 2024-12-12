The San Francisco 49ers are desperate for a win on Thursday night as they try to stay in the NFC playoff race. They'll at least have one key reinforcement against the rival Los Angeles Rams, activating star linebacker Dre Greenlaw hours before kickoff, as NFL Media reported, and more than 10 months after the veteran suffered a torn Achilles in the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Greenlaw tripped and fell to the ground while running from the sideline onto the field during the Super Bowl, and was revealed the next day to have suffered an Achilles tear. The sixth-year veteran spent the entire 2024 offseason, plus San Francisco's first 13 games, on the physically unable to perform list while recovering. Accordingly, he's likely to have a limited snap count in Thursday's game, per NFL Media.

When healthy, Greenlaw has been one of the 49ers' top defenders. Originally a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, he eclipsed 120 tackles in back-to-back seasons from 2022-2023, helping San Francisco advance to consecutive NFC Championship games. He also had a combined 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during that span, plus two interceptions in the 2023 playoffs.

Greenlaw also battled an extended absence in 2021, when he appeared in just three games due to a groin injury that required surgery. He figures to rotate with fellow linebackers Fred Warner, De'Vondre Campbell and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles in Thursday's Week 15 contest.