Amid the Brandon Aiyuk contract madness, the 49ers are dealing with a host of banged up players. Because of that, head coach Kyle Shanahan has decided to cancel the team's upcoming joint practices against the New Orleans Saints (h/t The Athletic).

Injuries were the reason why the 49ers have decided to forgo their practices with the Saints, which were slated to take place on Thursday and Friday in Irvine, California.

Shanahan alluded to the team's laundry list of injuries, stating that 23 players missed the 49ers' most recent practice for various reasons. San Francisco's most recent significant injury took place on Saturday, when cornerback Ambry Thomas broke his arm.

On a positive note, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey recently gave a very positive update on his calf injury that kept him out of this past week's practices.

"I feel great," McCaffrey said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, via Pro Football Talk. "Very cautionary stuff. If we had a game, I would play, but just trying to be smart right now. But still training, still getting a bunch of work in, so that come Week 1, we're ready to roll."

The 49ers will resuming practicing on Monday, but later than their usual 10:25 a.m. start time.