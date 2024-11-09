The San Francisco 49ers look to open the second half of their season with a win as they match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers (4-4) beat the Cowboys, 30-24, in Week 8 before a bye last week, while the Bucs (4-5) enter off an overtime loss on Monday night in Kansas City, 30-24. San Francisco has won three straight games in this rivalry, including a 27-14 home victory last November. The Niners are 4-4 against the spread, while the Buccaneers are 5-4 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 1 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Bucs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 50.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

49ers vs. Buccaneers spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 50.5 points

49ers vs. Buccaneers money line: 49ers -298, Bucs +239

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco seems likely to have running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, in the lineup for the first time all season on Sunday. He's officially listed as questionable, though he was a full participant at practice on Friday. Last season, McCaffrey totaled more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns in 16 regular season games. His impact in both the passing and running games will be significant for a team missing it's top wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, for the rest of the season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, coming off a 31 touchdown pass season in 2023, has only thrown for ten scores this season. The 49ers have been plagued with injuries but hope to have their other two key playmakers, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (questionable, rib/oblique) and tight end George Kittle, on the field this week. Kittle leads the team in receiving with 40 receptions for 503 yards and six scores. Last year after their bye week, the 49ers opened in Florida (vs. Jacksonville) with a resounding 34-3 victory, the first of six straight wins. Can they repeat the second half success again in 2024? See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield played a resilient game on Monday night as Tampa Bay nearly knocked off the defending two-time champion and currently undefeated Chiefs. Mayfield completed 23 of 31 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss. Without top wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end Cade Otton has become a force, catching eight passes for 77 yards and a score on Monday. Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out again, while Godwin (leg) remains on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a very difficult part of its schedule, facing three of the four conference championship finalists from last season over the last month. Fortunately for the Bucs, they only face one potential playoff team (Chargers) over their final seven games. They will need to continue to lean on their rushing attack, led by Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker going forward. See which team to pick here.

