The focus of the first episode of the "Hard Knocks" was on the New York Giants' decision to retain Saquon Barkley. The Giants front office debated on whether they were in a position to retain Barkley or move on from the former No. 2 overall pick.

At the end of the day, the Giants decided to move on from Barkley. In turn, Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for three years and $37.5 million, leaving the Giants stunned he decided to move south on Interstate 95.

The "Hard Knocks" episode broke down the process of the Giants' decision to move on from Barkley and how New York decided he wasn't worth the money. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has developed a friendship with Barkley, was motivated by the decision, too.

The comment that's likely in play was general manager Joe Schoen describing what the team's identity was going to be without Barkley.

"We've gotta upgrade the offensive line, and you're paying the guy [Giants quarterback Daniel Jones] $40 million. It's not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back," Schoen said. "This is the year for Daniel. The plan all along was to give him a couple years.

"Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we need to pivot and find someone else?"

There was nothing wrong with the Giants' decision or how they came to it, but all a player needs is a little motivation to make sure someone is proven wrong. Brown wants the Eagles to be proven right by signing Barkley to that $12.5 million-per-year-deal the Giants weren't willing to pay him.

Brown's tweet didn't add more fuel to the fire on the Eagles-Giants rivalry, but this is a result of the aftermath of being on "Hard Knocks."