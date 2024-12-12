It's been a pretty disappointing season for the New York Jets. They came into the season with high expectations, but have instead already been eliminated from the playoffs by Week 15. They've blown fourth-quarter leads in several games, and have lost by one score an incredible seven times in 13 contests.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson suggested this week that the team might having a losing "gene" that has contributed to those struggles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to agree.

"I mean, it might be something like that," Rodgers said, via The Associated Press. "It might be some sort of curse we've got to snap as well."

The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, haven't won their division since 2002 and have finished third or fourth in each of the last nine seasons. That may not be evidence of a curse, but it's certainly evidence that they're not able to win at a level commensurate with their goals.

"Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point," Rodgers said. "The culture is built by the players. There's a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff. But in the end, it's the players that make it come to life. And at some point, everybody's going to have to figure out what that special sauce is to turn those games that should be wins into wins."

That doesn't seem likely to happen any time soon, though they could capture a win against a helpless Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday. In their final three games, though, the Jets play the Rams, Bills and Dolphins. And heading into next season, they will need to find a new coach and general manager, and possibly a new quarterback as well. If anyone is going to break the curse and get the team back to winning consistently for the first time in a very long while, it doesn't seem like it's going to be Rodgers himself.