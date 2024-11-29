Nnamdi Madubuike had a breakout 2023 season. The 13 sacks Madubuike had to lead NFL interior defensive linemen were 4.5 more than he had combined in his three previous NFL seasons. Madubuike also tied a league record in 2023 with at least a half-sack in 11 straight games.

Becoming an inside pass-rushing force prompted the Baltimore Ravens to place a $22.102 million franchise tag on Madubuike in March. The Ravens didn't waste any time in signing Madubuike to a four-year, $98 million contract, averaging $24.5 million with $75.5 million in guarantees where $53.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

As Madubuike can attest, fortunes can be made because of performance in a contract year. With the NFL regular season two-thirds of the way over, here are five players who have made good use of their contract year. A key contract benchmark from 2024 and the probability of hitting this financial target, ranging from one dollar sign to four dollars signs, are listed for each player.

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 67.6 YDs 2717 TD 21 INT 10 YD/Att 8.31 View Profile

Financial benchmark: Baker Mayfield ($33,333,333-avg./$50 million in guarantees/3 years worth up to $115 million with incentives)

Baker Mayfield ($33,333,333-avg./$50 million in guarantees/3 years worth up to $115 million with incentives) Probability: $$

Darnold has taken advantage of 2024's 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy being lost for the year after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the preseason opener. The plan was for there to be a transition to McCarthy from Darnold, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal to be a bridge quarterback, at some point this season.

With McCarthy out of the picture, Darnold had a great start to the season. He was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for September after leading the league in both touchdown passes and passer rating as the Vikings won each of their four games. Darnold hasn't quite been able to sustain that level play. Nonetheless, he is connecting on 67.6% of his passes for 2,717 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to post a 101.7 passer rating. Darnold's 21 touchdown passes were fourth in the NFL heading into Week 13's games. He ranks eighth and ninth in the league, respectively, in passer rating and passing yards. The Vikings have a 9-2 record.

Darnold has likely priced himself out of a return to Minnesota. He should be the best quarterback available in free agency. Darnold could also benefit from the 2025 quarterback draft class being a lot weaker than this year's draft class.

Financial benchmark: Taylor Decker ($20 million-avg./$31.83 million in guarantees/3 years)

Taylor Decker ($20 million-avg./$31.83 million in guarantees/3 years) Probability: $$

Stanley was arguably the NFL's best offensive tackle when he parlayed a 2019 First Team All-Pro campaign into a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension worth up to $100 million through incentives with record-setting guarantees for an offensive lineman contract during the middle of the 2020 season. The deal contained a little more than $65.5 million in overall guarantees where slightly more than $58.8 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

Injuries largely derailed Stanley's career after he signed that contract. Stanley had only played 26 of a possible 61 regular-season games since then heading into this season with 13 of the 26 played last season when Stanley was a shadow of his former self. He allowed five sacks and committed 11 penalties while dealing with a right knee injury that limited his mobility and strength.

Stanley took a pay cut in the offseason where his 2024 compensation was reduced to $7.5 million from $15 million and the $20 million he was scheduled to make in 2025 was converted into a voiding/dummy contract year. Incentives totaling $10 million based on offensive playtime and honors (Pro Bowl and All-NFL) were added so Stanley can make a maximum of $17.5 million this season.

Stanley is completely healthy for the first time since the 2019 season. He has been on the field for all but eight of Baltimore's 784 offensive plays (98.98%) in 2024. Stanley is regaining his previous form. The 30-year-old hasn't allowed a sack in the 12 games he has played. According the ESPN Analytics, Stanley has a 93% pass-block win rate, which is the same as Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. Stanley's injury history may impact his value in free agency, much like left tackle Terron Armstead when he was on the open market in 2022.

Financial benchmark: Azeez Al-Shaair ($11,333,333-avg./$21.5 million in guarantees/3 years)

Azeez Al-Shaair ($11,333,333-avg./$21.5 million in guarantees/3 years) Probability: $$

Baun signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million through incentives in free agency after spending the first four years of his NFL career as a reserve outside linebacker and special teams standout on the New Orleans Saints. He has made a smooth transition to inside linebacker. Baun's 105 tackles are the NFL's sixth most. He is tied for third in the league with three forced fumbles. Baun has thrived in pass coverage. He may have a short stint in Philadelphia though. The Eagles haven't made retaining off-ball linebackers a priority in recent years.

J.K. Dobbins LAC • RB • #27 Att 158 Yds 766 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Financial benchmark: D'Andre Swift ($8 million-avg./$15.28 million in guarantees/3 years)

D'Andre Swift ($8 million-avg./$15.28 million in guarantees/3 years) Probability: $$$

Dobbins isn't showing any ill effects from tearing his left Achilles in the 2023 regular-season opener. Because of the injury, Dobbins signed a one-year, $1.61 million deal worth up to $2.36 million through incentives. Dobbins solidified himself as the Chargers' lead running back when an ankle injury sidelined Gus Edwards for four games beginning in October. He has rushed for 766 yards with eight touchdowns on 158 carries this season. Dobbins was on track for his first 1,000-yard rushing season before spraining the MCL in his left knee during Week 12's contest against the Ravens. He is expected to return this season as he is considered week to week because of the injury.

Financial benchmark: Jonathon Cooper ($13.5 million-avg./$31,731,111 in guarantees/4 years)

Jonathon Cooper ($13.5 million-avg./$31,731,111 in guarantees/4 years) Probability: $$$

The Giants essentially trading a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for edge rusher Brian Burns, who had been designated as a franchise player, turned Ojulari into a backup. Burns signed a five-year, $141 million contract, averaging $28.2 million per year with $87.5 million in guarantees, of which $76 million was fully guaranteed at signing, in connection with the trade.

After posting eight sacks as a rookie in 2021, Ojulari missed 16 games over the next two seasons because of injury. Ojulari capitalized on the five games Kayvon Thibodeaux missed this season because of a wrist injury. He had five sacks starting in place of Thibodeaux. Ojulari tied for the NFL's fourth most sacks during this span.

Unfortunately for Ojulari, his 2024 season is probably over because of a toe injury in Week 12's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that has landed him on injured reserve. Ojulari has six sacks in the 11 games he has played this season.