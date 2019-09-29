Antonio Brown's contract grievance with Patriots likely will not be resolved until 2020

Antonio Brown's attempt to collect at least some of the $9 million in signing bonus the Patriots are refusing to pay him will not be resolved anytime soon, sources said.

Brown, who was released by New England after a tumultuous 11 days with the team that included allegations of sexual assault in a civil case, will be represented by the NFLPA in the grievance in which he will seek to make the Patriots compensate him beyond the two game checks that he earned during his brief stint there. Brown was scheduled to get the first installment of his signing bonus of $4 million a few days after the Patriots released him, and the team has not issued that check. The other $5 million was to come in January.

New England believes Brown withheld information regarding the nature of the civil suit he was facing at the time of his signing, which would violate a "reputation and warranty" clause that is standard in their contracts. Furthermore, the team contends Brown's actions while on the roster -- including allegations that he sent a potentially threatening text to one of his accusers that resulted in her legal team meeting with the NFL -- could be considered conduct detrimental to the team.

The union has 50 days to file the paperwork on the grievance and then a date would eventually be set for the hearing to take place. However, league and union sources said it is unlikely any resolution would come on the matter until after the season at some point in 2020, given the way such matters usually play out and the time required to prepare and present the case before an arbitrator,

Brown initially took to social media last week to announce his retirement from the NFL but by Week 4 had changed his tune. Regardless, given the ongoing NFL investigation into the rape allegations against him and his recent behavior, general managers I've talked to would be very surprised if anyone signed him this season.