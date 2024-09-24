The Washington Commanders got a thrilling win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, but they lost a key offensive contributor in the process. Running back Austin Ekeler left the game in the second half, and according to head coach Dan Quinn, Ekeler suffered both a concussion and a lacerated ear.

Rather than traveling with the rest of the team to Arizona for their Week 4 game against the Cardinals, Ekeler returned to the team's home base in Ashburn, Virginia, per Quinn. Ekeler will have to pass through the concussion protocol and be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return to practices or a game. On the short week, and given that he has flown back to the East Coast, it seems unlikely he will be available against the Cardinals.

Austin Ekeler WAS • RB • #30 Att 13 Yds 83 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Ekeler has been splitting time in the backfield this season with Brian Robinson Jr. He had 13 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and 9 catches for 121 yards on the season before he suffered the brain injury. In his absence, Jeremy McNichols picked up some of the passing-down snaps to spell Robinson.

Robinson has been the primary ball-carrier among the team's running backs, and that should continue as long as Ekeler is out. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has nearly as many carries (38) as does Robinson (45), and he has three of the team's six rushing scores as well.

Monday night was the best game of Daniels' young career -- and one of the best ever for a rookie. He went 21 of 23 for 254 yards and two touchdowns and added 39 yards and another score on the ground. The Commanders finally opened up their passing game and allowed Daniels to throw down the field, and it worked like gangbusters. Ekeler is a valuable checkdown option in that passing game, though, and his absence could affect Washington's offense against the Cardinals.