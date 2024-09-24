The Washington Commanders hoped they had found their ever-elusive franchise quarterback when they selected reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had passed for just 410 yards without a touchdown or interception in his first two NFL games, but under the lights in Cincinnati Week 3, a star was born.

The Commanders scored a statement 38-33 upset victory over the Bengals on "Monday Night Football." It was Daniels' coming-out party, broadcasted on a national stage, as he completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading Washington with 39 rushing yards and another score on 12 carries. Under Daniels' guidance, the Commanders offense scored points on every single possession excluding kneeldowns for the second straight game.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 80.3 YDs 664 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 8.74 View Profile

With this performance, Daniels became the first player in NFL history to complete 80% of his passes and rush for 150 yards in a three-game span. His 91% completion percentage set a franchise record and was the highest by a rookie in NFL history.

Washington's offense started the game hot, as Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler booked the first two trips to the end zone. Daniels then scored his own 4-yard rushing touchdown right before the two-minute warning.

The highlight of that final first-half possession was a 55-yard deep shot to the forgotten WR1: Terry McLaurin. Remember, McLaurin recorded just 39 receiving yards on eight receptions in his first two games with Daniels at quarterback.

Washington got the ball to begin the second half, and Daniels threw the first touchdown of his NFL career. That touchdown pass didn't go to McLaurin or Zach Ertz. It went to offensive lineman Trent Scott!

Daniels' most impressive throw came with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter. While nursing a seven-point lead with 2:10 remaining, Washington found itself facing a third-and-7 on the Cincinnati 27-yard line. Instead of trying something near the sticks, Daniels unleashed a bomb deep down the field while taking a shot from Geno Stone. It landed perfectly in the outstretched arms of McLaurin -- a 27-yard score.

Daniels' historical performance showcased everything he has in his arsenal. He escaped pressure in the pocket, made players miss as a runner, rushed for a touchdown, threw for touchdowns and came up clutch when it mattered most.

Out-dueling Joe Burrow in Cincinnati is no small feat. This was just the second quarterback matchup all-time between Heisman Trophy winners from the same school, and Daniels came out on top. It appears the Commanders have finally found a franchise quarterback.