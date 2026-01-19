Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rifled a throw downfield to DJ Moore in overtime that would've put his team in range for a game-winning field goal in Sunday night's divisional round showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the pass sailed into the arms of a diving Kam Curl for an interception after a "miscommunication" between Williams and his top wideout, a decisive turnover in the Bears' heartbreaking 20-17 loss.

Wrapped in a jacket in frigid temperatures, Williams watched from the bench as Matthew Stafford led the Rams on the winning drive as Los Angeles reached the NFC Championship Game with its second straight road victory in the postseason.

After the game, Williams said the interception was the result of a "miscommunication" between he and Moore.

"I got to go back and watch it, haven't seen it and don't really know, but in the moment, I saw the front-side safety down, front-sided concept," Williams said. "Ended up getting hemmed up a little bit and so moved on and had DJ going over top over all of it. Just a miscommunication between him and I. Tried to flatten him off under the safety and he kept it vertical, from what I saw in the moment."

Curl watched Williams' eyes throughout the play and tracked the throw after Moore seemingly stopped on his route assuming the pass was out of his reach on a crossing route.

"It's tough. In these moments you feel that you let your team down," Williams said. "It's a good lesson learned for us, first time being in this situation for me and for us as a team. I'm excited for what's to come, but obviously going to go back and watch this and figure out how I can be better."

Moore managed a team-high five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown and was targeted several times in overtime. Chicago put itself in position to move on after tying the game with 18 seconds left on Williams' fourth-down prayer in the back of the end zone to Cole Kmet.

WATCH: Caleb Williams' miracle TD pass forces overtime for Bears vs. Rams, OT interception dooms Chicago Zachary Pereles

Per Next Gen Stats, Williams' heave traveled 51 yards in the air after he scrambled to avoid pressure from Rams defensive end Jared Verse and lofted a ball to the corner off his back foot to Kmet. Williams led Chicago to seven comeback wins in the fourth quarter this season to help the Bears win the NFC North. With a spot in the NFC Championship on the line, he nearly had another.

Williams, Chicago's No. 1 pick in 2024, finished 23 of 42 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

"Our guys are feeling it right now," Bears first-year coach Ben Johnson said. "They all believed, man. They all believed that we could find a way to win each and every week. And so it's disappointing like that. I'm proud of the group. It's a special group."