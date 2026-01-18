Skip to Main Content
Bears vs. Rams live updates: Can Caleb Williams outduel Matthew Stafford for an NFC Championship Game berth?

Chicago is seeking its first conference championship game appearance since the 2010 season

The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears are duking it out for the right to travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the NFC Championship as they square off from Soldier Field for a divisional round showdown. 

Both of these clubs are coming off thrilling victories on Wild Card Weekend and are looking to carry that momentum into this round of the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles needed Matthew Stafford to orchestrate a two-minute drill in the fourth quarter during its matchup with the Panthers, and the MVP frontrunner delivered with a 19-yard game-winning touchdown with just under 40 seconds left in regulation. While that was impressive, Chicago's rally stole the show, erasing an 18-point deficit and outscoring the Packers 25-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. 

As we now pivot to this clash, the weather could prove to be a central storyline, particularly as it relates to Stafford. He is 2-2 in his career in games that are 30 degrees or less, and is completing 55% of his passes to go along with a 186.0 passing yards per game average. The forecast at Soldier Field calls for 18-degree weather with a chance of snow. 

So, will Stafford overcome the elements and advance to the NFC Championship? Or will Chicago keep this magical season going with its first trip to the conference title game since 2010? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Bears vs. Rams

