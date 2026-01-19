Caleb Williams has produced off plenty of miraculous moments in the Chicago Bears' magical run this season, but his latest escape act might just be his greatest. On a fourth-and-4 from the Los Angeles Rams' 9-yard line, Williams retreated all the way back to the 40-yard line before tossing up a perfect pass to tight end Cole Kmet for a game-tying touchdown.

Kmet got himself open with a bit of hand fighting, allowing Williams' pass to land right in his bread basket on a last-gasp effort from Chicago. The touchdown tied Sunday night's game 17-17, though Los Angeles rallied in overtime to kick a walk-off field goal and win, 20-17, advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

The overhead view provides another perspective on Williams' wild throw. His protection fell apart almost instantaneously, and he had his back fully turned to the play before gathering himself and delivering the ball more than 51 yards through the air.

The video still somehow only does it partial justice. NFL Next Gen Stats specifies that Williams' 14-yard completion traveled 51.2 air yards, making it the "longest" completion in the red zone since at least 2016.

Williams has seven game-winning drives this season (including the postseason). Last week in the Wild Card Round against the Green Bay Packers, he made a similarly incredible fourth-down play as the Bears, which trailed 21-6, won 31-27.