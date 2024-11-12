Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised he would evaluate his staff following the team's 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and on Tuesday a change did come down. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. NFL Media reports passing game coordinator Thomas Brown is expected to take over at OC.

The Bears have not been the same team following their loss to the Commanders on a Hail Mary and have not scored a touchdown on 23 straight offensive drives, dating back to Week 8. The offensive line has also allowed 15 sacks over the last two games -- including nine on Sunday.

This is a developing story.