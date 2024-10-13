Bears vs. Jaguars score, takeaways: Caleb Williams explodes for four touchdowns en route to win in London

Chicago moved to 4-2 on the season

The Chicago Bears are 4-2 on the season, and Caleb Williams has his first career international victory after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in London 35-16. It was a sensational performance from Chicago's No. 1 overall pick, who threw four passing touchdowns in the winning effort. In fact, he is the first Bears rookie with four or more passing touchdowns in a game since 1999. 

That said, it was a slow start for Chicago's offense, which was held without a point in the first quarter. However, the unit came alive beginning in the second quarter as Williams tossed two passing scores to tight end Cole Kmet before halftime. Then, Williams looked into the direction of veteran receiver Keenan Allen in the second half as they connected on two touchdowns, getting the rookie signal-caller to four on the day. 

As the offense started to find its footing, the Bears defense largely stifled the Jaguars offense. After holding them to an opening-drive field goal, they forced punts for the rest of the first half and then started to pile up turnovers in the second half. In part because of that strong defensive effort by Chicago, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense never seemed to get anything going. However, there were plenty of drops and mental errors in the form of penalties that contributed to the club now dropping to 1-5 on the year. 

Williams finished his day completing 23 of his 29 pass attempts for 226 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He also made several plays with his legs, rushing for 56 yards. Kmet and Allen were his top targets on the day, as those two pass catchers caught all 10 of their combined targets for 111 yards and four touchdowns. On the Jaguars side of things, Trevor Lawrence completed 23 of his 35 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. 

For more on how this game from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unfolded, check out our takeaways below. 

Why the Bears won

If someone were to tell you that the Bears would finish with 35 points after watching them in the first quarter, not many would believe you. The unit was sluggish out of the gate but came alive in the second quarter. Caleb Williams got into a groove and found Cole Kmet for two touchdowns to give Chicago a lead at the break. He carried that over in the second half with two more touchdowns in what proved to be another breakout performance for the rookie. While his four passing scores jump off the box score, the difficulty level on some of his throws was top notch as he fit balls into tight windows with relative ease.

In the second half, the complementary football that Chicago displayed was one of the key reasons why they are heading back to America with a win. Twice, the defense forced a turnover, and both times, the offense rewarded them with touchdowns. Even when Williams did make one of his few mistakes on the day (a first-half interception on a poorly thrown ball to D.J. Moore), the defense bailed him out by forcing a three-and-out on the next Jaguars possession. From wire to wire, it was a finely tuned effort from Chicago. 

Why the Jaguars lost

Jacksonville never really got into a rhythm in this game. Even as the defense began the day with back-to-back three-and-outs of the Bears offense, Trevor Lawrence's unit managed just three points. On their opening possession of the game, they brought the ball as far down as the Chicago 8-yard line. However, penalties and miscues in the red zone area (including a Gabe Davis drop in the end zone) led to the unit settling for a field goal. 

After that field goal drive, they punted on three straight drives to end the half while the Bears built their lead. Then, in the second half, the offense started coughing up the ball. Evan Engram fumbled on a throw from Lawrence on the first play of the third quarter, which was recovered by Chicago. Then, to begin the fourth, Lawrence threw an interception. Each of those turnovers led to Bears touchdowns. 

As we highlight further in our "Turning Point" section, ill-time penalties also contributed to the Jags falling to 1-5 on the year.  

Turning point

After the Jaguars were finally able to get into the end zone with a Trevor Lawrence touchdown to Gabe Davis, the defense didn't carry the baton to try and get a comeback working. Instead, they were on the wrong side of a back-breaking touchdown drive by the Bears. There were countless times throughout that drive where it looked like the Jaguars were going to be able to get off the field, but an array of penalties gave the Bears new life. 

Specifically, a third-and-8 sack was erased due to a too many men on the field penalty. Then, on the very next play, a defensive holding call turned a third-and-3 into a first down despite Williams throwing an incomplete pass. 

Later in the drive, a third-and-10 stop was negated, thanks to another defensive holding. Eventually, Williams found Keenan Allen for his fourth touchdown and extended the Chicago lead. 

Play of the game

It was a tremendous day for Caleb Williams. While there were many highlight plays from the No. 1 overall pick, this touchdown throw to Keenan Allen at the beginning of the third quarter was arguably his most impressive toss of the day. Williams zipped the ball perfectly up the seam and hit Allen on the back shoulder. That's a high level of a throw that you can have and certainly flashes the extremely high ceiling that Williams possesses. 

What's next

From here, the Bears (4-2) will be on the bye in Week 7 before a two-game road trip beginning in Washington in Week 8. As for the Jaguars (1-5), they'll remain in London and await the Patriots in Week 7. 

Updates
(26)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Bears 35, Jaguars 16

The Chicago Bears moved to 4-2 on the season thanks to a 35-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It was a sensational day for Caleb Williams, who tossed four touchdowns in the winning effort. Specifically, Williams zeroed in on Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen, as those two pass catchers caught all 10 of their combined targets for 111 yards and four touchdowns. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mac Jones in at QB for Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence's day is done form London. With the game out of reach, the Jaguars have put Mac Jones in at quarterback. Lawrence finished his day completing 23 of his 35 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lawrence finds Gabe Davis for second TD

Gabe Davis now has two receiving touchdowns on the day. The Jaguars kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-goal as they trailed the Bears by 25 points and were rewarded with a touchdown as Lawrence connected with Davis. The veteran has five receptions for 45 yards receiving and two touchdowns thus far. Meanwhile, the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Feels like the Jaguars have had several brutal drops thus far today, but that latest one from Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone was dreadful. Woof. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

D'Andre Swift extends Chicago's lead

Following an interception by the defense, the Bears offense again marched down the field and, instead of Caleb Williams throwing another touchdown, it was D'Andre Swift who punched it in for a goal-line score. It's now a 35-10 lead for the Bears. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears pick off Trevor Lawrence

It's gone from bad to worse for the Jaguars. After the defense allowed a touchdown, Trevor Lawrence gave the Bears offense the ball right back with an interception early in the fourth quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams throws fourth touchdown

Caleb Williams has gone nuclear! The Bears quarterback is now up to four passing touchdowns on the day as Chicago owns a 28-10 lead over the Jaguars. The latest throw came at the start of the fourth quarter and landed in the arms of Keenan Allen, which was his second receiving score of the day. So far, Williams has completed 20 of his 25 passes for 183 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Yikes. These penalties are digging the Jaguars even further toward a loss. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Gabe Davis gives Jags first TD vs. Bears

The Jaguars have finally found the end zone, and it came not a moment too soon. After a penalty pushed the offense out of the red zone, Trevor Lawrence found Gabe Davis for a 21-yard touchdown to cut into the Bears lead midway through the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

With that earlier touchdown throw, Caleb Williams became the first Bears rookie quarterback with 3+ passing touchdowns in a game since 1999 (Cade McNown, 4). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Another look at the latest Williams touchdown throw. Tremendous ball on the back shoulder up the seam. This is some high-level quarterback play we're seeing from the rookie. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams third passing TD extends Bears lead

The Chicago Bears are beginning to pour it on in London. After the defense forced a fumble on the first play of the third quarter, the offense took the ball and brought it to the end zone as Caleb Williams threw his third touchdown of the day. This time, it was veteran wideout Keenan Allen who hauled in the score to give the Bears a 21-3 advantage. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Evan Engram fumbles on first play of second half

Already down two scores, the Jaguars did not start the second half on the right foot. On the first play of the third quarter, Trevor Lawrence threw a first down pass to Evan Engram for 24 yards, but the tight end fumbled with Chicago recovering. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cole Kmet scores second TD vs. Jags

Cole Kmet has been doing everything for the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. The tight end hauled in his second touchdown of the first half, this time grabbing a goal-line throw from Caleb Williams to put Chicago up two scores over the Jaguars. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars pick off Caleb Williams 

Woof. Caleb Williams had D.J. Moore deep down the left sideline for what likely would've been a touchdown. The rookie quarterback put a little too much under the throw, however, and it hung long enough in the air for Jaguars safety Andre Cisco to make an interception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Williams finds Odunze for 28-yard gain

The Bears have enjoyed a couple of chunk plays in the second quarter. The latest was a rookie-to-rookie connection between Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze for a gain of 28 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears long snapper ruled out

Bears long snapper Scott Daly (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. After that touchdown, Cole Kmet served as the backup long snapper and will remain in that post for the rest of the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears take lead with Cole Kmet touchdown

After a sluggish opening quarter, the Bears offense came alive during their first possession of the second quarter. Upon getting into Jacksonville territory, Caleb Williams connected with tight end Cole Kmet for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears go three-and-out again

Rough start for the Chicago offense in London with back-to-back three-and-outs. They also burned a timeout with the play clock ticking down to zero on third down. Through two drives, they have just 7 yards of total offense. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars offense stalls in red zone

What has grown to be a familiar storyline for the Jaguars this season, Trevor Lawrence and the offense stalled in the red zone and were forced to settle for a field goal. While they took a 3-0 lead over the Bears, it should have resulted in a touchdown. Gabe Davis dropped an end zone pass from Lawrence on third-and-goal, which led to the field goal attempt. Davis also had a false start penalty when the Jags were at the Chicago 8-yard line, moving them backward. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome back, Evan Engram

In his first game back since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, the Jaguars saw early production from tight end Evan Engram. On a second-and-8 play on the team's opening drive, Trevor Lawrence found Engram for a 14-yard gain on his first target. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars force three-and-out to begin game

For a Jacksonville defense that has struggled so far this season, they got off on the right foot in London. The Jags forced a three-and-out for the Chicago offense, culminating in a third-down sack of Caleb Williams. They had previously gone four-straight games giving up a touchdown on the opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

A couple of No. 1 overall picks in Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams are set to duke it out from London. Welcome to Sunday's Week 6 action! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars inactives

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    On-Site Preview: Chargers at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Preview: Steelers at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    On-Site Preview: Colts at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    On-Site Preview: Commanders at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson Set For Superstar Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Patriots Turn To Drake Maye For Spark

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    Anthony Richardson (Oblique) Expected To Start vs. Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    NFL Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL News & Notes: Justin Herbert Off Injury Report For 1st Time Since Ankle Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NFL News & Notes: Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out, Anthony Richardson Trending Towards Playing

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News & Notes: Bill Callahan Names Will Levis Starter For Week 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    NFL News & Notes: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown Taken Off Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NFL News & Notes: Davante Adams Ruled Out For 3rd Straight Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    This Just In: Ricky Pearsall To Make Return To NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Chargers at Broncos Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Commanders at Ravens Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Cardinals at Packers Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Titans at Colts Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Browns at Eagles Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Lions at Cowboys Fantasy Football Preview

See All NFL Videos