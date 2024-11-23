The Chicago Bears (4-6) will try to snap their four-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Sunday afternoon in an NFC North battle. Chicago won four of its first six games this season, but it has gone winless since Week 6. Minnesota is riding a three-game winning streak and is in second place in the NFC North behind conference-leading Detroit. This is the first of two meetings between these teams, as they will meet again in Week 15.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Vikings are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is 39.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vikings vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3.5

Bears vs. Vikings over/under: 39.5 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Vikings -182, Bears +153

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is in desperation mode heading into this game, as the Bears cannot afford to lose again if they want to keep their realistic playoff hopes alive. They came up just short against Green Bay last week, but they covered the spread as 6-point underdogs in a 20-19 setback. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards, while running back D'Andre Swift had 71 rushing yards and a touchdown. Swift (groin) is questionable this week.

The Bears held a 19-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter before allowing a Packers touchdown with 2:59 remaining. Williams has not thrown an interception since the middle of October, and he has 306 rushing yards this season. Chicago has covered the spread in eight of its last nine home games, while Minnesota has only covered once in its last six NFC North games.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has been exceeding expectations all season, winning eight of its first 10 games to stay in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North crown. The Vikings extended their winning streak to three games with a 23-13 win at Tennessee last week, covering the spread as 6-point road favorites. Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 20 of 32 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold also rushed for 18 yards and a score, while wide receiver Jordan Addison had three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota has won five of its last six games against Chicago, and it has covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings. The Bears are just 2-14 in their last 16 games against NFC North teams.

How to make Bears vs. Vikings picks

