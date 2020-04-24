Bengals draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Cincinnati's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Bengals are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Bengals made it official on Thursday, selecting Joe Burrow to be the new face of the franchise at the quarterback position. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|1
|QB Joe Burrow, LSU
|A
|2
|33
|
|
|3
|65
|
|
|4
|107
|
|
|5
|147
|
|
|6
|180
|
|
|7
|215
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 draft trade notes
- No picks acquired in predraft trades
