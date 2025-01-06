After missing out on the postseason, the Cincinnati Bengals are making some changes to the coaching staff, particularly at the top of their defensive masthead. On Monday, the team fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after six seasons with the franchise, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Jones adds that other changes to the defensive staff are also expected. That looks to include linebackers coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby, as The Athletic reports they have both been let go along with offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Changes were expected for the Bengals after they failed to reach the postseason despite a 5-0 record to end the regular season. That proved to be too little, too late. The franchise was plagued by poor play to begin the year, which contributed to the 1-4 record they dug themselves into over the first month. A lot of that was due to the defense, which surrendered 25.5 points per game throughout the regular season (tied for fifth-most in the NFL).

Cincinnati's defense struggled to get off the field on third down, allowing a 42% conversion rate on the key down, ranking in the bottom third in the league. That inability to force opposing offenses off the field was abundantly clear in the red zone as well, where the Bengals allowed teams to score touchdowns on 67.9% of trips (third most in the league).

Given that lack of production, heads were bound to roll, and it has started with Anarumo departing Zac Taylor's staff.

That said, Anarumo, 58, is a widely respected coordinator who shouldn't struggle to find a new job somewhere in the NFL. He initially joined the Bengals back in 2019 and was able to help the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2021 season. In 2022, Cincinnati's defense ranked sixth in total points allowed and eighth in takeaways, so his ability to coach elite units shouldn't go unnoticed.

As for where Anarumo could end up, let's look at a handful of landing spots.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is one of the hotter head coaching candidates this hiring cycle, so there's a chance Dan Campbell could be looking for his replacement if he gets hired. Anarumo, who was the interim defensive coordinator for Campbell when he was the interim head coach of the Dolphins back in 2015, should be able to come in and carry the baton from Glenn. He also has experience coaching in high-stakes games, including a Super Bowl, which the Lions hope to be in over the next few years. Despite Cincinnati's struggles, Anarumo was overseeing Trey Hendrickson's league-leading 17.5-sack season in 2024, which would be very appealing to Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

If Ben Johnson eventually gets hired by the Bears -- or any franchise for that matter -- Anarumo could be a name to watch as his defensive coordinator. Johnson was on staff of the 2015 Dolphins team as the tight ends coach from when Campbell was the interim head coach, and Anarumo was the interim defensive coordinator, so there's some overlap between the two. Overall, they coached together in Miami from 2015-2017 in a variety of roles. We make a note of Chicago as a possible destination as it reportedly requested to interview Johnson for its open head coaching position. Anarumo could see a Bears DC job as quite the landing spot with Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat at his disposal.

The same logic applies here with the Vikings as it did with the Lions. Like Detroit, Minnesota could lose defensive coordinator Brian Flores to a head coaching job this hiring cycle, which then tasks head coach Kevin O'Connell with finding his replacement. The Vikings have one of the top defenses in the league in 2024, so Anarumo would be jumping aboard with a unit that has loads of talent and should contend for the playoffs for the foreseeable future.