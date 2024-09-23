Bengals vs. Commanders live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Cincinnati is looking to avoid a 0-3 start

Two former LSU Tigers are leading their teams on "Monday Night Football." Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner who led the Tigers to an undefeated season, is leading the Bengals against the Commanders and rookie Jayden Daniels, a fellow former LSU quarterback who also won the Heisman during his time in Baton Rouge. 

Despite an 0-2 start, the Bengals are the decided favorites over the Commanders, who enter the game at 1-1. A lot of that probably has to do with Burrow, who finally has his full complement of wideouts at his disposal with Tee Higgins back in the lineup. Higgins' return should lead to less double teams for Ja'Marr Chase, whose season so far has been nothing short of frustrating. 

Washington has received solid play so far from Daniels, who entered tonight's game as the NFL's leader in completion percentage. He is also second on the Commanders in rushing and first in rushing touchdowns. Daniels and his teammates have their work cut out for them, though, as they are facing a Bengals defense that is among the league's best on third down and in the red zone. 

Can the Bengals get their first win of the season, or will the Commanders play the role of spoiler? Follow along in our live blog below throughout the game to find out. 

Bengals-Commanders where to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 23 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
TV: ABC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Bengals -7.5; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Bengals inactives 

Tee Higgins will make his season debut, but the Bengals are going to be thin tonight on the DL with Hill and Rankings out. Expect the Commanders to test their replacements early and often. 

Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton will make up for Trenton Irwin's absence in the passing game. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:11 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:11 pm EDT

