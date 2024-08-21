No one likes being underpaid relative to their peers, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is surely no exception. But while that may be true, Allen is focused on other things with the start of the NFL regular season just around the corner.

Allen -- who is currently the 13th highest-paid quarterback in terms of annual salary -- smiled when he was recently asked how he feels about being underpaid as other quarterbacks continue to pass him on the monetary food chain. Like a polished politician, Allen responded in an honest but diplomatic manner.

"Listen, everyone's gonna have their day," Allen said, via News 4 Buffalo. "I'm happy everyone's getting what they're worth. I think that, as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market. I've got no problem with where I'm at right now.

"I had my day a couple of years ago, and I'm sure someday, I'll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that's playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself."

Allen is in the middle of a six-year, $258 million contract extension that he signed in August of 2021. While the contract made him one of the league's top-paid players at the time, salaries for quarterbacks have taken off since then. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, for example, recently signed a four-year, $212.4 million deal that made him the eighth quarterback who earns $50 million annually. In comparison, Allen makes $43 million annually.

The 28-year-old Allen will likely get another big payday sometime down the road (his current projected market value calls for him to make $60 million annually). But based on his recent comments, Allen is more focused on playing to his potential while leading the Bills to the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Accomplishing those things will undoubtedly lead to other benefits, a hefty new contract among them.