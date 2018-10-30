Bills sign Terrelle Pryor, who immediately becomes Buffalo's best quarterback and receiver

Should the Bills start Pryor over Nathan Peterman? It might not be as insane as it sounds

The Buffalo Bills, a team starved for starting-caliber players at nearly every offensive position, signed former quarterback and current wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday not long after it was revealed that starting quarterback Derek Anderson is in the concussion protocol, likely giving Nathan Peterman another chance to start and add to his already impressive interception total. All signs indicate the Bills signed Pryor to play receiver, but the news of the signing has the NFL community wondering if the Bills might be better off starting Pryor rather than Peterman against the Bears on Sunday. 

It's not an unfair suggestion. Now that Pryor is on the Bills' roster, he might not just be their best receiver. He also might be their best quarterback.

What's revealing is that Bills coach Sean McDermott refused to completely shut down the possibility of it happening. He didn't say he'd consider it, but he also didn't deny it.

Pryor, who played quarterback for three seasons at Ohio State, actually has better NFL statistics than Peterman, who is the only healthy quarterback on the Bills' roster.

Before transitioning to receiver, Pryor started 10 games for the Raiders from 2012-13. In his career, he's won three starts, completed 56.3 percent of his passes, averaged 6.4 yards per pass, thrown a touchdown on 2.9 percent of his passes and an interception on 3.9 percent of his passes, and posted a 69.3 passer rating. Peterman has won one start, completed 45.7 percent of his passes, averaged 4.4 yards per attempt, thrown a touchdown on 3.7 percent of his passes and an interception on 11.1 percent of his passes, and posted a 31.4 passer rating. By almost every stat, Pryor has been better -- and that's without factoring in Pryor's athleticism, which the Bills could harness with a run-heavy game-plan.

There's an argument to be made that Pryor won't be able to learn an entire offense by Sunday, but keep in mind that the Bills started Derek Anderson 12 days after signing him. The Bills could run some simplified version of their offense and use a ton of zone-read type of plays with Pryor and LeSean McCoy and it'd be more effective than their full offense with Peterman at the helm. 

Regardless, it seems more likely that Pryor will play receiver, and that should also help the Bills considering their starting receivers are Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. Pryor struggled to latch onto the Redskins and Jets over the past two seasons after breaking out with the Browns, but he's still totaled 111 catches, 1,482 yards, and seven touchdowns since 2016. After eight weeks, the Bills' leading receiver is Jones, who has caught 25 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown. According to ESPN's Mike Rodak, Bills receivers are averaging a league-low 93 receiving yards per game.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Bills might have found Peterman's backup for Sunday's game.

Through eight weeks, the Bears have the best defense in football while the Bills have the worst offense by DVOA. 

Sunday might be a bloodbath. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories