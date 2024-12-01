Bills vs. 49ers live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF' game

After what has been a wild start to the Thanksgiving weekend of NFL games, the Buffalo Bills play host to the San Francisco 49ers in frigid conditions after a snow storm for the Week 13 edition of "Sunday Night Football."

San Francisco enters this game incredibly banged up, even as it gets its starting quarterback back in the fold. The Niners will be without multiple key starters on both sides of the ball, including stars in Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. They are still playing from behind in both the NFC West and the wild card race, and need to start stacking wins right away.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is fresh off the bye week and getting closer to being whole. Dalton Kincaid remains out, but Matt Milano will make his 2024 debut and provide a lift to the defense. The Bills are looking to keep pace at the top of the AFC playoff race, and with the Chiefs capturing yet another close victory, they can't afford to fall too far behind if they want to have a shot at the No. 1 seed.

Can the Niners capture a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, or will the Bills further solidify their standing near the top of the AFC? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Bills vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Bills -7, O/U 44.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

