Bills vs. Seahawks: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

We're underway in a matchup between two first-place teams in the Bills and the Seattle. Buffalo (5-2) is running away with the AFC East division, while Seattle (4-3) is trying to keep its slim lead over a crowded AFC West field.

After a 3-0 start, the Bills lost two straight games before rebounding with wins over the Jets and the Titans. Buffalo's offense is getting an MVP-caliber year from quarterback Josh Allen, who should be even better moving forward with the recent addition of former Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper. Defensively, the Bills give up yards (especially on the ground) but not many points as they are sixth in the NFL in red zone efficiency.

Like Buffalo, Seattle won its first three games before enduring a losing streak. The Seahawks lost three straight games before last Sunday's convincing win over the Falcons. A big key to last Sunday's win was the defense's three forced turnovers after the unit had forced just one turnover in their previous five games. The Seahawks also received another solid performance from quarterback Geno Smith, the NFL's current passing leader.

Which team will get their second straight win? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Seahawks vs. Bills where to watch

Date: Sunday, October 27 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: BUF -3; O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)