Bills vs. Seahawks: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

Josh Allen and the Bills take on the Seahawks in Seattle

We're underway in a matchup between two first-place teams in the Bills and the Seattle. Buffalo (5-2) is running away with the AFC East division, while Seattle (4-3) is trying to keep its slim lead over a crowded AFC West field. 

After a 3-0 start, the Bills lost two straight games before rebounding with wins over the Jets and the Titans. Buffalo's offense is getting an MVP-caliber year from quarterback Josh Allen, who should be even better moving forward with the recent addition of former Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper. Defensively, the Bills give up yards (especially on the ground) but not many points as they are sixth in the NFL in red zone efficiency. 

Like Buffalo, Seattle won its first three games before enduring a losing streak. The Seahawks lost three straight games before last Sunday's convincing win over the Falcons. A big key to last Sunday's win was the defense's three forced turnovers after the unit had forced just one turnover in their previous five games. The Seahawks also received another solid performance from quarterback Geno Smith, the NFL's current passing leader. 

Which team will get their second straight win? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Seahawks vs. Bills where to watch 

Date: Sunday, October 27 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET 
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: BUF -3; O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)

Bills elect to punt on fourth-and-short 

A false start penalty set up a third-and-15 for the Bills on their second drive, but a 13-yard gain on a short pass from Allen to Khalil Shakir had Buffalo considering going for it on fourth down. But Sean McDermott decided to punt, probably given the fact that his defense is playing well and now the Seahawks are backed up at their own 9. 

Seattle needs to at least pick up a first down or two on this drive. They've gained 3 yards on 6 plays and we have 18 seconds left in the quarter. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 27, 2024, 8:38 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 4:38 pm EDT
 
Bills force another punt 

Nice PBU by DB Cam Lewis on third down forces a second Seahawks punt in as many possessions. If there's a positive for Seattle its that's Buffalo is pinned inside its own 10-yard-line to start its second drive. 

As Tom Brady just said on the broadcast, the Bills are playing more dime than he can recall, which is saying something given that he played the Bills twice a year every year for two decades. It's working so far against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, who is clearly missing Metcalf. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 27, 2024, 8:29 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 4:29 pm EDT
 
Allen to Coleman gives Bills 7-0 lead

Allen throws a laser to Coleman (who was guarded tightly by Riq Woolen) to give Buffalo an early lead. Coelman has been on coming on lately after a slow start to his rookie season. 

It was a 14-play, 90-yard drive that took over 9 minutes off the clock. Allen was 7 of 8 for 80 yards on the drive. MVP-caliber stuff. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 27, 2024, 8:24 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 4:24 pm EDT
 
Buffalo on verge of first score

After forcing a punt, the Bills are now in the red zone after Josh Allen hits Keon Coleman for a 25-yard gain on a third-and-8 play. Buffalo is in position to score despite committing four penalties on this drive. Allen has been on the money so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 27, 2024, 8:21 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 4:21 pm EDT
 
Seahawks inactives 

Real bad news for Seattle as Metcalf won't suit up today. Jaxon Smith-Njigba's number should be called more with Metcalf out. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 27, 2024, 7:59 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 3:59 pm EDT
 
Bills inactives 

Buffalo had a host of injured players this week, but got considerably healthier as the week progressed. Dawson Knox, Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen are among the players who are active today after being on this week's injury report. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 27, 2024, 7:55 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 3:55 pm EDT

