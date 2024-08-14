The Buffalo Bills are considering adding a former rival at wide receiver, as the team worked out former New York Jets wideout Corey Davis on Wednesday, per ESPN. Davis retired in August of 2023, saying that, "stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time." Now, the 29-year-old is attempting a comeback.

Davis was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan after he caught 332 passes for 5,285 yards and 52 touchdowns over four seasons. His 5,285 receiving yards are still the most recorded by any player in FBS history.

In four seasons with Tennessee, Davis caught 207 passes for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best campaign came in his contract year in 2020, when Davis caught 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns working opposite of A.J. Brown.

In 2021, Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets in free agency. He played just 22 games for the Jets, catching 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns, then retired last offseason. The Jets released Davis from the reserve/retired list in March, so he is free to sign with anyone.

The Bills lost their two leading receivers from 2023 in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and have replaced them with players like Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins and the rookie Keon Coleman. They may not be done adding yet.