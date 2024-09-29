The Denver Broncos scored their second straight road victory in Week 4, upsetting Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, 10-9. As the final score indicates, it was an ugly affair that lacked offensive fireworks, but for Sean Payton and the Broncos, a win is a win.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw his first NFL touchdown, but overall did not have a day to remember. He completed 12 of 25 passes for 60 yards and the one touchdown, and his 60 passing yards are the fewest in a Broncos win since 1983 in John Elway's first career game.

Nix actually had -7 yards passing in the first half, making him the first player since at least 1991 to have negative passing yardage in any half with at least five completions. Speaking of five completions, Nix had five straight passing completions that did not gain any positive yards!

The Broncos converted just 3 of 14 third downs and recorded 186 yards of total offense, but their 10-3 second-half run kept them in the win column. The Broncos defense played incredibly well, and kept Rodgers and Co. out of the end zone all game.