It would appear a Brandon Aiyuk trade could happen at any point now, which is a shocking development for most. Aiyuk is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but the San Francisco 49ers held some leverage with him being under contract for one more year. What could have changed with this situation over the last couple months? According to a new report, the former first-round pick has "bothered" the 49ers with his behavior during this training camp hold in.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that head coach Kyle Shanahan has been bothered by how Aiyuk has acted as of late, from his "conspicuous bro hugs" to his "perceived brooding." Now, it appears the 49ers are willing to move on.

There was a video posted on social media a little over a week ago that led to some speculation. It featured Aiyuk -- not dressed for practice -- greeting 49ers general manager John Lynch and embracing Shanahan on the field at camp.

"That's just usually how we greet each other, honestly," Shanahan said of the video, via ESPN. "You guys would see maybe a lot more hugs in here if we had a film for you guys, but we're not on 'Hard Knocks.'

"We saw him on the field. He hadn't been on the field a lot. We walked by each other and it's usually how we greet each other. Bro hug, nothing more, nothing less. Thank you."

It would appear Aiyuk's hold in and behavior helped in achieving his goal of a new contract and change of scenery. NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday evening that the 49ers had negotiated the frameworks of potential trades with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers were once considered to be out of the mix, but have since reengaged in trade talks while the Patriots bowed out of the Aiyuk sweepstakes, per ESPN.

The NFL world waits with bated breath to see what happens next.