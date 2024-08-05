A resolution to the Brandon Aiyuk saga may be on the horizon. According to NFL Media, contract talks between the San Francisco 49ers and their star wideout have been stalled for quite some time, and it's now more likely that Aiyuk is traded than remains a 49er.

Mike Garafolo reports that no deal is in place right now, despite the rampant speculation found on social media. But it feels like we are close to a decision being made, as multiple teams are reportedly in play for him. The Athletic reported the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have all been interested teams.

There are two parts to a potential Aiyuk trade: The contract, and the trade compensation. Any team that trades for Aiyuk will sign him to a new contract immediately. How much is Aiyuk worth? The wide receiver market has, of course, been very active this offseason, and there are now four pass-catchers who have secured contracts that include averages of at least $30 million per year.

As for what San Francisco would accept for its All-Pro wideout, reports indicate that before the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers were in search of a first-round pick. They did not find a trade partner. In fact, Pro Football Talk reported that before the draft, Aiyuk's agent was actually given permission to see if other teams would pay the wide receiver what he was after. At the time, that price was $28 million per year. Aiyuk's agent reportedly found five different teams willing to give that contract to Aiyuk, but those five teams could not meet the 49ers' desired trade compensation.

The former No. 25 overall pick out of Arizona State had his best NFL season yet in 2023, as Aiyuk caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL among qualified players behind George Pickens, while his 3.1 yards per route run ranked third behind Tyreek Hill and Nico Collins.

