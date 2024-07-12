Cam Heyward is extremely poised when it comes to answering questions. That probably comes with being a 14-year NFL veteran who has his own podcast.

The Steelers' Pro Bowl defensive lineman recently displayed his unique ability to answer a question in a largely non-controversial way when he was recently asked about the consistent rumors connecting the Steelers to 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk, who has been at odds with the 49ers over his contract situation, recently included Pittsburgh among the teams that he would like to be traded to if San Francisco decides to deal him.

Heyward didn't go into recruit mode, as he did behind the scenes with Russell Wilson months earlier. Heyward also didn't say that the Steelers need Aiyuk, who last year played an integral role in the 49ers' Super Bowl run. Instead, Heyward praised Pittsburgh's current skill players while insinuating that the Steelers' offense is fine as currently constructed.

"There's plenty of balls to go around," Heyward said on the "Up & Adams Show."

"George (Pickens), Pat Freiermuth, our running backs out of the backfield. Even Van Jefferson. These guys are going to demand the ball. We gotta give them the ball. Some of that comes with staying on the field and having a lot of success, and I think we have the offense to do it."

While some may disagree with him, Heyward has a point. Yes, the Steelers are devoid of a proven No. 2 wideout alongside Pickens, but they have several promising young wideouts in tow in Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson.

As Heyward alluded to, the Steelers' offense also has a proven commodity at tight end in Freiermuth (along with fellow tight end Connor Heyward, Cam's younger brother) and one of the NFL's best running back duos in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Last year, the duo combined to rush for 1,819 yards on 404 carries with 12 touchdowns and a 4.5 yards per carry average. They also caught a combined 90 passes for 520 yards while playing an integral role in Pittsburgh's three-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

It should also be noted that the Steelers reconstructed their quarterback room by adding Wilson and former first-round pick Justin Fields. Pittsburgh also beefed up its offensive line during the draft with the selections of tackle Troy Fautanu, center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick.

Kudos to Heyward for exuding confidence in his teammates on the offensive side of the ball. Instead of publicly wooing a player who is currently on another team, Heyward decided to promote what the Steelers currently have on offense.

Kudos aside, though, it's safe to assume that Heyward certainly wouldn't mind if the Steelers added a player of Aiyuk's caliber to their offense. Heyward, after all, is trying to cap off what has been a decorated career with a Super Bowl ring, something that alluded him during his first 13 seasons in Pittsburgh. Adding Aiyuk would certainly help Heyward get closer to his goal.