Christian McCaffrey has inadvertently summed up the current situation involving Brandon Aiyuk. While Aiyuk is still technically with the 49ers, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the veteran receiver will soon be on a new team, as the 49ers are reportedly in talks with several teams about a possible trade.

Given the current situation, one can understand why McCaffrey didn't appear to know how to reference Aiyuk when asked about him on live television Tuesday.

"Obviously, as a former teammate, er, you know, teammate of his," McCaffrey said during an interview with NFL Media. "In general, any teammate that you have, you love, you respect him, you want the best for them."

McCaffrey wasn't the only member of the 49ers who discussed Aiyuk on Tuesday, but he was the only one that alluded to him in the past tense, albeit accidentally. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and star pass rusher Nick Bosa both discussed the impact it would have on the team if Aiyuk was no longer in the equation.

"It's brutal," Bosa said of the situation. "Especially when you're here and you have that extra pressure on you. I've talked to him a few times just as a friend. But when it comes to what's actually going on behind closed doors, I have no knowledge or input, so it'll get worked out."

"Brandon's a great player, so it's real hard to be better when you lose a great player," Shanahan said during a separate Q&A with reporters. "So, we've got to look into anything, we've got to understand the situation we're in and what that looks like. That does take time, so hopefully, it will all work out the best for him and the best for us in the long run."

The 49ers were hoping to keep the band together for at least one more shot at winning a title that has eluded them to this point. But at this juncture, it seems like something drastic would have to happen for Aiyuk to remain a 49er.