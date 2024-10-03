The Denver Broncos will be donning their "Orange Crush" throwback uniforms against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, and it'll be one of the sharpest looks on an NFL field this Sunday. Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton especially can't wait to pull the iconic jersey over his head.

During his press conference on Thursday, Sutton was asked about the throwback uniforms. Sutton couldn't contain his excitement for the look, which includes a vintage logo on the helmet and an orange jersey.

"Y'all seem them bad boys," Sutton said. "Them joints sweet. I'm looking forward to Sunday, putting the threads on. The helmets are some good eye candy for sure. The threads are gonna be nice. Looking forward to wearing them."

The "Orange Crush" uniforms are a nod to the 1977 Broncos, which were the first team in franchise history to reach the Super Bowl. The Legacy Blue helmets will feature the "D" logo, which is one of the more popular throwback looks around the league.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II told the official Broncos website that he wishes the team could break them out more often.

"[It's] my favorite uniform combination for sure. ... I wish we could wear them more times."

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Broncos' old but new threads can tune into their game against the Raiders on Sunday. That game kicks off from Mile High Stadium at 3:05 p.m. ET.