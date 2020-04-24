Broncos draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Denver's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Broncos are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Broncos picked up some help for quarterback Drew Lock in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, landing top-tier receiving prospect Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Denver Broncos 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|15
|WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
|B
|2
|46
|
|
|3
|77
|
|
|3
|83*
|
|
|3
|95*
|
|
|4
|118
|
|
|5
|178^
|
|
|6
|181*
|
|
|7
|252^
|
|
|7
|254^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Denver Broncos 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 83 acquired from Steelers as part of Noah Fant trade
- No. 95 acquired from 49ers as part of Emmanuel Sanders trade
- No. 181 acquired from Redskins as part of Case Keenum trade
