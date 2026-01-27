Less than 48 hours after their AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots, the Denver Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, according to NFL Media.

With backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham filling in for injured starter Bo Nix, the Broncos scored just seven points during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The Broncos led 7-0 early and had a chance to add to their lead in the second quarter, but they came up empty after Stidham was unable to connect with running back RJ Harvey on fourth-and-1 from the Patriots' 14-yard line.

Aside from Sunday's game, it was a frustrating season at times for a Broncos offense that was expected to take the next step this season with Nix, who was coming off a promising rookie season. While Nix and the offense still played, their success this season was at times a byproduct of late-game comebacks after being stagnant for large portions.

That lack of consistency resulted in the Broncos finishing 14th in the NFL in scoring and 16th in both touchdown passes and rushing. Denver also ranked 11th in both passing offense and third down efficiency and was also 13th in red zone efficiency.

While those numbers aren't bad, they don't stack up to what Denver's defense did this season as the Broncos were inarguably one of the league's best units on that side of the ball.

Lombardi, 54, spent three years in Denver after holding the same title with the Los Angeles Chargers for two. Before that, he spent 12 years on Sean Payton's staff with the New Orleans Saints. He won a Super Bowl in 2009 as the Saints' quarterbacks coach.