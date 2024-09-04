The Denver Broncos found a cornerstone of their defense with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and less than a week before the 2024 season opener, the front office has locked him in for the future. The Broncos and cornerback Patrick Surtain II have agreed on a four-year, $96 million extension which includes $77.5 million guaranteed, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

This contract makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, and his new AAV of $24 million surpasses Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's $21 million per year mark.

Surtain has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2022. He also became the first-ever Broncos player to record 10+ passes defended in each of his first three NFL seasons since the statistic was first tracked in 1991.