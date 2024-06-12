Courtland Sutton did not attend the Denver Broncos' voluntary workouts this spring. Yet the Pro Bowl wide receiver was back on the field for mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday, even while seeking a new contract. Why? Sutton is committed to the organization, he told reporters, insisting "this is where I want to be."

Sutton, 28, is currently under contract through 2025, due more than $17 million this season. But he's after a pay raise considering only $2 million of that is guaranteed, per the Associated Press. There's also the recent uptick in wide receiver salaries: After a slew of big-money extensions for fellow pass catchers this offseason, Sutton's $15 million per-year average ranks outside the top 20 at his position.

"The point had been made already," Sutton also said of his decision to report to minicamp despite the contractual desires. "I'm hoping that we're able to find a solution ... because this is where I want to be and I'm just hoping that it's mutual. ... This is home. This is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire. This is the place where I want to hopefully be able to ... have a bid at the Broncos Ring of [Fame]. Those are all things that have to be earned, and hopefully I'm able to have the time to ... showcase that I'm capable of being in that caliber of [players]."

Could Sutton reconsider his stance if the Broncos don't reward his desire for a new deal?

"We'll see what happens," Sutton said. "We've got a month for things to get situated [before training camp]. Hopefully things get situated because you know ... this is where I want to be."

Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • #14 TAR 90 REC 59 REC YDs 772 REC TD 10 FL 3 View Profile

Originally a second-round draft pick of the team in 2018, Sutton has topped 700 receiving yards in five of his six NFL seasons, peaking with 72 catches for 1,112 yards in 2019. He logged a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023.