At least two teams reportedly tried trading for Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II during the 2023 NFL season. Now entering his fourth year with the team and eligible for a long-term contract extension, the Pro Bowl cornerback has finally addressed rumors of his availability, telling The Denver Gazette this week that he never envisioned leaving Mile High City.

"No," Surtain said plainly, when asked if he ever thought there was a chance he'd be moved. "Obviously, I want to be a Bronco."

The remarks come months after Surtain's name was also floated as a potential trade target during the 2024 NFL Draft, during which Denver reportedly explored a move up in the first round. The Broncos ultimately stood pat at No. 12 overall, using the pick on quarterback Bo Nix, and expect Surtain to again headline the defense in 2024.

Surtain, meanwhile, has also taken turns defending Broncos head coach Sean Payton this offseason, recently telling "The Jim Rome Show" that Payton "has the right approach" and boasts "a different type of aura" that inspires belief inside the building: "He has the utmost confidence in himself and his team."

Drafted ninth overall by the Broncos in 2021, Surtain has arguably been Denver's steadiest player since his arrival. A two-time Pro Bowler who also earned All-Pro honors in 2022, the Alabama product has logged at least 10 pass deflections in each of his three NFL seasons. He figures to command a top-of-the-market extension if/when the Broncos lock him up for the long term.