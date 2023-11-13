Both the Eagles and 49ers acquired new defensive starters ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline this October. But before that, they both had their eyes on the same target: star Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

San Francisco inquired about Surtain while shopping for a big-name upgrade at either pass rusher or cornerback, ESPN reported Sunday, and the Eagles also pursued a potential Surtain trade, according to NBC Sports. Not only that, but apparently both NFC contenders were "concerned that the other would end up" finalizing a deal for the All-Pro cover man.

Ultimately, seven different teams called the Broncos about Surtain, per ESPN, with three making official trade offers. But Denver kept the 2021 first-round draft pick, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod a year ago. The 23-year-old Surtain may have fetched multiple premium draft picks if he were dealt, but Broncos coach Sean Payton repeatedly insisted his team wasn't looking to sell.

The 49ers, who reportedly also inquired about Bears corner Jaylon Johnson, ended up dealing a third-round pick to the Commanders for pass rusher Chase Young, who reunited with Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa in his San Francisco debut on Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, acquired former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from the Titans for a package including two late-round picks. The two teams are a combined 3-0 since making their deadline deals.